Monopoly Updates And Changes As It Says Goodbye To This Iconic Piece Of The Game

Monopoly has always been a staple board game for every home. It has been played by almost everyone for decades now, which is why the toy company that created this iconic game is also constantly changing and updating it to keep it interesting.

Ahead of the annual Toy Fair, Monopoly creator and owner Hasbro has officially revealed and confirmed that the iconic thimble token will now be removed from the game. As part of the toy Company's "Monopoly Token Madness" campaign, more than 4 million people have voted to decide which of the eight tokens should officially be included and part of the next iteration of the famous board game.

These people were given more than 50 options, which includes some old favorites like the shoe, the top hat, and even Scottie dog and some new designs like a rubber duck, a T-rex, and an emoji. According to MSN, Hasbro has not yet named the token that will be replacing the thimble, but it will officially unveil all eight new tokens on March 19, a day it dubs World Monopoly Day.

Updated versions of the game will be available in August. It's no surprise that Hasbro is looking towards updating the now 84-year-old game since when it comes to toys, the game segment has already seen tremendous sales growth in the last decades, where it has gone up 20 percent from the recent years 2015 to 2016.

According to Yahoo!, this isn't the very first time that Hasbro has opted towards organizing a contest intended to create a new edition of the game. Way back in 2013, the company has also held a "Save Your Token" vote in order to determine which classic token would be replaced.

The old iron was ditched and the new cat charm took its place. With this trend being the case, it is no doubt that Monopoly will constantly be evolving as Hasbro tries to keep the game appealing and fun.