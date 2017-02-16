Warner Bros. Wants Mel Gibson To Direct ‘Suicide Squad 2’

Like so many other big-name stars before him, Mel Gibson is now considering going the superhero movie way. But not as an actor, but as a director.

Warner Bros. has reportedly expressed its interest in wanting Gibson to helm the sequel for Suicide Squad, which, despite the largely negative reviews from critics and the 'meh' reactions coming from fans, earned a healthy chunk of change the box office last summer.

Before people and fans get ahead of themselves, a report coming from SlashFilm expresses some cautions that Gibson and Warner Bros. are still very early in talks, and that "no official offer has been made." Gibson is far enough along that he has started to get acquainted with the proposed project, but the studio is also still eyeing for other potential and capable filmmakers including Daniel Espinosa (Safe House).

Advertisement

Others considered also include Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) and Jonathan Levine (50/50) as also in the mix. The first Suicide Squad movie was written by David Ayer, who will be all tied up as he is also tasked to be working on the spinoff Gotham City Sirens.

According to AV Club, Gibson has spent most of the past decade stuck in controversy for making racist, anti-Semitic, and sexist remarks. At some point, he was so criticized that he couldn't even film a Hangover II cameo without drawing the anger of the cast, crew, and even the fans.

As recently as 2014, his good friend Robert Downey Jr. was basically pleading with the industry to forgive Gibson and his remarks, telling the press that he'd star in Iron Man 4 if and only if Gibson would direct. That pretty much didn't work out for obvious reasons, so people are now guessing Suicide Squad 2 could possibly be his chance to finally direct a superhero movie.