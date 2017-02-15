Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 | Updated at 8:16 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 05:04 AM EST
Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'(Photo : Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Walt Disney Pictures has finally found a capable director for its upcoming live-action take on "Mulan." According to multiple reports today, "Whale Rider" and "McFarland, USA" director Niki Caro will be taking the helm as the director on the upcoming film.

According to ComingSoon, "Mulan" now marks what is only the second film that a female director has taken on a project budgeted higher than $100 million at The Walt Disney Studios. The studio's first film to hit that budget featured Selma's Ava DuVernay taking on Disney's adaptation of "Madeleine L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time."

That film project is now in production and is targeting an April 6, 2018, release. The animated "Mulan," which was released by Disney in 1998, was a film adaptation of the ancient Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, a female young woman who disguises herself as a manly warrior in order to take her aging father's place in the military.

Other reports also bring the news that Bill Kong, who has produced epic martial arts films like "Hidden Dragon," "Crouching Tiger," and "House of Flying Daggers," has joined the Mulan production team as the executive producer. According to NZHerald, Niki Caro was also a talent that was being looked at to take on Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel," but her schedule on Mulan might conflict and will ultimately hinder that possibility.

Captain Marvel, which is set to star Brie Larson in the title role, is targeting a March 8, 2019, release. It will be part of a set of upcoming Marvel films that will make up phase four of the MCU.

Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin have already provided the initial screenplay for "Mulan," which has since been rewritten by Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa. With Niki Caro directing the upcoming Disney film, expectations are going to be high for the "Mulan" movie.

As of now, the list of cast members for the movie is still yet to be determined. Expect more updates to come soon.

 

SEE ALSO

Kendall Jenner Accidentally Shows Her Pubic Hair, Internet Goes Crazy; Is Kim Kardashian Blasting Her Sisters?

'Rings (2017)' Movie Update: Paramount Releases New Horrifying Trailer

'The Division' Update: PTS4 Released; Update Buffs SMGs & Normalizes Gear in Last Stand

NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

The Last Of Us 2 Update: Upcoming Game Focuses More On Ellie And Joel's Adventures

TagsDisney, Walt Disney Pictures, Mulan

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Sleepy Hollow Spoilers Sleepy Hollow Preview

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

NBA Trade Rumors: Jahlil Okafor Might Leave Philadelphia 76ers As Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Chase

After Monday's game against Charlotte, the Philadelphia 76ers have one game staying before the All-Star Game, so it's altogether conceivable that Jahlil Okafor won't be seen on the floor again until after the break.
NBA News: Stephen Curry In A Dilemma With Under Armour After Mocking Donald Trump

NBA News: Stephen Curry In A Dilemma With Under Armour After Mocking Donald Trump
NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended

NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended
NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James

NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James
Anderson Silva of Brazil reacts after his win by unanimous decision against Derek Brunson of United States in their middleweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017.

Derek Brunson is furious about losing against Anderson Silva at the UFC 208; claims the win was taken from him since he was able to land heavier points than “The Spider.”
WrestleMania 30 Press Conference

WWE News: Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton Lead Betting Odds, Hulk Hogan Return, Nikki Bella To Become Part-Timer
NBA News: Dwyane Wade Out Sunday Against Wolves Due To Right Wrist Injury, X-rays Show Negative Results

NBA News: Dwyane Wade Out Sunday Against Wolves Due To Right Wrist Injury, X-rays Show Negative Results

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

Nintendo Switch News: Zelda Receives First Ever Expansion Pass, Will Likely Have Some Issues

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

Report: NASA Reveals 2 New Mission To Study Asteroids

Skelmet Scans Your Face to 3-D print Feather-light Sunglasses With the Perfect Fit

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Michael To Resurrect From The Dead?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

This Might Be Your Last Chance To Grab NES Classic Mini Console

Ricki Lake’s Ex-Husband Christian Evans Dead Due To Bipolar Disorder – Details Of Death Still Unrevealed

ZTE Axon 7 Become Cheapest Smartphone To Support Daydream VR

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute

India Air Pollution Causes Over 1M Premature Deaths

Ebola 'Superspreaders': Faster Contamination Basically Through Contacts of Bodily Fluids

Hugh Jackman's Fifth Surgery In Four Years - The Wolverine Actor Shares Post-operative Photo

Report: New Sunshine Brings Radio To Remote Parts Of South Sudan

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics