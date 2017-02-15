Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

Walt Disney Pictures has finally found a capable director for its upcoming live-action take on "Mulan." According to multiple reports today, "Whale Rider" and "McFarland, USA" director Niki Caro will be taking the helm as the director on the upcoming film.

According to ComingSoon, "Mulan" now marks what is only the second film that a female director has taken on a project budgeted higher than $100 million at The Walt Disney Studios. The studio's first film to hit that budget featured Selma's Ava DuVernay taking on Disney's adaptation of "Madeleine L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time."

That film project is now in production and is targeting an April 6, 2018, release. The animated "Mulan," which was released by Disney in 1998, was a film adaptation of the ancient Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, a female young woman who disguises herself as a manly warrior in order to take her aging father's place in the military.

Other reports also bring the news that Bill Kong, who has produced epic martial arts films like "Hidden Dragon," "Crouching Tiger," and "House of Flying Daggers," has joined the Mulan production team as the executive producer. According to NZHerald, Niki Caro was also a talent that was being looked at to take on Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel," but her schedule on Mulan might conflict and will ultimately hinder that possibility.

Captain Marvel, which is set to star Brie Larson in the title role, is targeting a March 8, 2019, release. It will be part of a set of upcoming Marvel films that will make up phase four of the MCU.

Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin have already provided the initial screenplay for "Mulan," which has since been rewritten by Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa. With Niki Caro directing the upcoming Disney film, expectations are going to be high for the "Mulan" movie.

As of now, the list of cast members for the movie is still yet to be determined. Expect more updates to come soon.