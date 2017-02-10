'Rings (2017)' Movie Update: Paramount Releases New Horrifying Trailer

Paramount has recently released another trailer for their upcoming horror film, "Rings". The supernatural psychological horror movie is the third overall installment in the "Ring" franchise.

New 'Rings' Movie Trailer

The movie will hit the big screen next month. The "Rings" movie's new trailer is a minute long but is more than enough to make anyone's heart pound with fear.

The ominous narrator talks about a girl's painful death and extreme desire for vengeance. She also warns that if anyone watches her unfortunate story, that person will die after seven days.

The line that follows after the said warning is blood-curdling, to say the least. In the trailer of the "Rings" movie, the eerie narrator is heard saying that she neither forgets nor forgives.

Rings Movie Plot

According to MovieNewsGuide, the movie depicts a young woman named Julia (portrayed by Matilda Lutz) who is worried about her boyfriend, Holt (portrayed by Alex Roe). She has come to know that her boyfriend has seen a mysterious videotape. The legend has it that anyone who watches the said videotape will die after seven days.

Production & Cast

Rings is the latest entry in the horror franchise, directed by F. Javier Gutierrez. The cast of the movie also includes Vincent D'Onofrio, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan, and Johnny Galecki. David Loucka, Akiva Goldsman, and Jacob Estes were the main script writers for the movie.

Paramount released the first trailer of Rings in August 2016, and the new trailer has recently arrived after nearly four months. The first trailer was filled with scary events, while the new trailer is also a hair-raising one-minute clip.

Official Release

According to TheNewYorkTimes, the release date of the movie has been moved a few times so far. It originally had a November 13, 2015, release date, but then the date was pushed to spring of 2016. Later on, the movie was provided with a Halloween release date. Finally, Rings has got an official release next month.