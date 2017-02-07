EA Games Confirms All-New Need For Speed Game Will Be Officially Out In Next Fiscal Year(Photo : Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

According to some recent gaming news, an all-new "Need for Speed" game is currently under development and is set to be launched during EA games' fiscal year 2018. EA CEO Andrew Wilson revealed during its quarterly earnings report event that the team behind the upcoming "Need for Speed" game is going to push the boundaries of action real-time driving.

New Need for Speed Game

"We've granted this game and given it an extended development cycle to focus on the innovations that it will be bringing, and the Need for Speed team is pushing the boundaries of action driving with what we believe is going to be the most exciting and best-looking "Need for Speed" game that we've ever developed and produced," Wilson said in a speech during the company's fiscal year 2017 third quarter call.

According to IGN, Wilson said the title will be launched in the company's 2018 fiscal year, which will begin on April 1, 2017, and end on March 31, 2018. Developer Ghost has previously revealed that a new "Need for Speed" game would be coming out during 2017.

The Last Need for Speed game

The last "Need for Speed" game was released on November 3, 2015, and came to Xbox One, PS4, and PC. IGN gave the game a 6.3 rating, saying that it "looks the part, sounds the part, and is shockingly similar to real-world car culture" but that beneath its flashy exterior and amazing visual representation, it is not quite firing on all cylinders as what has been advertised.

More updates coming from EA

According to VG24/7, EA has also addressed during the earnings call whether "Skate 4" is also currently in development, as well as also offering some more details regarding the upcoming "Star Wars Battlefront" sequel. Stay tuned for more Need for Speed updates in the coming weeks, as EA will be giving weekly updates on the game's progress.