'The Division' Update: PTS4 Released; Update Buffs SMGs & Normalizes Gear in Last Stand

Massive Entertainment has officially released patch notes for "The Division" Public Test Server 4, which brings back Critical Hit Change to SMGs and they have normalized gear in the Last Stand. Over the last few weeks, Massive Entertainment has been constantly testing its upcoming Update 1.6 for "Tom Clancy's The Division" on a Public Test Server (PTS).

Every few days, Massive has made changes and alternations to the features and mechanics in the game in a huge effort to enhance and improve playing experience for both the PvE and PvP modes in the game.

New Update for The Division

According to GameRant, just yesterday, Massive Entertainment officially launched its fourth iteration of the current PTS for "The Division," dubbed as PTS4. This newest update brings forth a handful of updates and changes that could significantly impact the game, especially the PvP modes, like the new Last Stand game mode.

PTS4 changes a few features within Last Stand along with weapon, combat, and fixes on a long list of bugs. The said PTS is not currently available on console.

Last Stand Changes

Since Massive established PTS2 for the current round of testing, players in "The Division" have been able to test the changes that were made on Last Stand, which is the new objective-based PvP game mode in the cover-based shooter. Over the course of the last two weeks, Massive has made numerous tests on the changes to Last Stand, including team makeup, gear normalization, and personal score allocation.

Combat and Weapon Changes

According to WN.com, since Update 1.6 is heavily focused on The Division's PvP features, Massive Entertainment is looking forward to making some additional tweaks and adjustments to combat in the game. Time to Kill has been updated as well, giving players a better chance at defending themselves against other players and use their skills to survive an attack and fight back against other players.

This said change has also been implemented in both Dark Zone and Last Stand.