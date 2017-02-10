The Last Of Us 2 Update: Upcoming Game Focuses More On Ellie And Joel's Adventures(Photo : PlayStation/YouTube)

Who hasn't heard about Naughty Dog's The Last Of Us? If you are some gamer who hasn't heard nor played the game yet, this article will serve as an introduction, as well as a warning, as it contains some spoiler about the popular Action-adventure/Survival Horror video game.

About The Last Of Us

The Last of Us was one of the best and most popular video game ever released on a console platform. Having its unique gameplay and amazing story line, the game is a mix of action, suspense, horror, all at the same time.

Due to the popularity of the game, Naughty Dog as officially announced The Last Of Us 2 last year, with its trailer already released to the public. This confirms that the game has a sequel coming out relatively soon.

About The Last Of Us 2 Trailer

According to GamesRadar, the trailer did not show any spoilers about the game, except for the grown up Ellie already knowing how to play the guitar. As seen in the trailer, it seems like it doesn't matter whether someone will not start at the first The Last Of Us game due to the fact that the sequel's storyline will now revolve around the Ellie.

The game's creative director Neil Druckmann explained that the first game was focused on love. Now, the sequel will focus mainly on revenge. With that being said, different theories were raised by a lot of fans of the game.

What The Sequel Is All About

Could it be that Ellie is out to avenge Joel's death? An evidence somehow supports this theory when Joel appeared in the trailer, looking like he never age at all. Many people assume that he might somehow be just a manifestation of Ellie's memory.

According to Yibada, Druckmann did not give any confirmation about The Last Of Us 2 and its storyline. He also admitted that the game is still under production and that The Last of Us 2 will probably not be released this year.