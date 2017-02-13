'Tekken 7' Has Evolved Over New Update; Can Potentially Strive As An eSport

Right now, "Tekken 7" is in great shape. Not only is the game franchise being built atop more than two decades of foundational gameplay, but this latest installment of the Tekken series has also steadily evolved and improved over the last two years.

The Evolution of Tekken 7

"Tekken 7" was first sighted in Japanese and Asian arcades in March 2015, spending more than a year in that scene constantly being tested by many of the world's best Tekken players. According to IGN, "Tekken 7" saw a significant update in July 2016 with Fated Retribution.

Advertisement

The updated introduced some new features like a new mechanic [Rage Drive], some new characters [includes Street Fighters' Akuma) and new stages. Now, the game is finally making its way to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

That lifespan has ensured that the new "Tekken 7" will be it's most polished, balanced version to date. The New "Tekken 7" is a result of thousands of hours of real-world playtesting, numerous tweaks and constant changes being applied to the game.

The refined core gameplay of "Tekken 7" will also be complemented by some additional content modes that are designed to avoid the backlash that Street Fighter 5 endured last year when it hit home systems as an amazingly playable, but entirely bland package.

Why Tekken 7 can become an eSport

According to BasicNewz, "Tekken 7" aims towards covering all bases, but what truly is exciting about it is its potential to attract and appeal towards an audience that goes well beyond what most have traditionally seen from fighting games. That is not to say that fighting games, in general, don't already have significant - and dedicated - audiences.

Fighting games have long had a firm footing as competitive spectacles, but "Tekken 7" is very much developed and engineered to take the next step and become a fully bonafide eSport game. By making the game as competitive as it ever was, it will pretty much go beyond the arcades and into the competitive scenes where it will be greeted by its growing number of fans worldwide.