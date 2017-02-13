Nintendo's Upcoming 'Splatoon 2' Game To Have Demo Available On Switch In Late March

The Nintendo Switch won't be launching with an overload of games, but fans who are looking forward to this summer's up and coming "Splatoon 2" won't have to wait much longer to get some hands-on time with the said game. Much like how Nintendo conducted a demo on the first Splatoon game to stress test its online service, "Splatoon 2" will also be receiving a test fire demo on the Nintendo Switch.

Splatoon 2 Demo Schedules

According to Destructoid, the demo will be held from March 24 to March 26, along with six available time slots. Here are the given times, in the Pacific time zone, as presented by Nintendo: March 24 (Friday): 8-8:59P.M. PT, 12-12:59P.M. PT; March 25 (Saturday): 4-4:59A.M. PT, 12-12:59P.M. PT, 8-8:59P.M. PT; March 26 (Sunday): 4-4:59A.M. PT.

Keep in mind that the times are all over the place, which clearly intends to at least partially satisfy players in various parts of the world.

Contents to expect on the Game

According to Kotaku, Nintendo indicated in a recent YouTube announcement that the content will still be the same as what they have shown during a preview tour of the game: "layers can test and try four different main weapons, including the new Splat Dualies, along with a remixed version of both the iconic Splat Charger and Splat Roller."

Nintendo Switch Game Lineup to Grow Longer

This will definitely help beef up the Switch's fairly light launch line-up of games for at least a week, though, as the console's launch approaches, the list of upcoming games is expected to grow even longer. Along with remixed versions of the Splat Charger and Roller, the demo is also expected to have feature four additionally new weapons.

There are still no mentions about what levels will be featured, but no one will have to be paying for online to be able to try this. Nintendo won't be charging for its services until sometime in the Fall of this year.