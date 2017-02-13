Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017 | Updated at 1:16 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Nintendo's Upcoming 'Splatoon 2' Game To Have Demo Available On Switch In Late March

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 13, 2017 12:55 AM EST
Nintendo's Upcoming Splatoon 2 Game To Have Demo Available On Switch In Late March

Nintendo's Upcoming Splatoon 2 Game To Have Demo Available On Switch In Late March(Photo : Nintendo/YouTube)

The Nintendo Switch won't be launching with an overload of games, but fans who are looking forward to this summer's up and coming "Splatoon 2" won't have to wait much longer to get some hands-on time with the said game. Much like how Nintendo conducted a demo on the first Splatoon game to stress test its online service, "Splatoon 2" will also be receiving a test fire demo on the Nintendo Switch.

Splatoon 2 Demo Schedules

According to Destructoid, the demo will be held from March 24 to March 26, along with six available time slots. Here are the given times, in the Pacific time zone, as presented by Nintendo: March 24 (Friday): 8-8:59P.M. PT, 12-12:59P.M. PT; March 25 (Saturday): 4-4:59A.M. PT, 12-12:59P.M. PT, 8-8:59P.M. PT; March 26 (Sunday): 4-4:59A.M. PT.

Keep in mind that the times are all over the place, which clearly intends to at least partially satisfy players in various parts of the world.

Contents to expect on the Game

According to Kotaku, Nintendo indicated in a recent YouTube announcement that the content will still be the same as what they have shown during a preview tour of the game: "layers can test and try four different main weapons, including the new Splat Dualies, along with a remixed version of both the iconic Splat Charger and Splat Roller."

Nintendo Switch Game Lineup to Grow Longer

This will definitely help beef up the Switch's fairly light launch line-up of games for at least a week, though, as the console's launch approaches, the list of upcoming games is expected to grow even longer. Along with remixed versions of the Splat Charger and Roller, the demo is also expected to have feature four additionally new weapons.

There are still no mentions about what levels will be featured, but no one will have to be paying for online to be able to try this. Nintendo won't be charging for its services until sometime in the Fall of this year.

SEE ALSO

Nintendo Switch Update: 'NBA 2K18' Gets Added To Switch Game Launch, Release Date Confirmed

Nintendo Switch Update: 4 Reasons Why You Should Not Pre-Order

NES Classic Update: Hacking Continues To Be Rampant; Owners Can Now Add 700 Games

'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Update: New Switch Game To Feature Two Endings

Nintendo Switch: Things To Expect From Nintendo's Hybrid Console

TagsNintendo, Nintendo Switch, Splatoon 2

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Kate Middleton thin Supernatural season 12 episode 12

NBA News: Dwyane Wade Out Sunday Against Wolves Due To Right Wrist Injury, X-rays Show Negative Results

NBA News: Dwyane Wade Out Sunday Against Wolves Due To Right Wrist Injury, X-rays Show Negative Results

Dwyane Wade has an injured wrist that prevented him from playing in the Bulls' Sunday loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With X-ray results coming in negative, Wade hopes that he will be able to play again right before the All-Star break.
NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal

NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal
NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury

NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry to Chicago Bulls and More
NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team
NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition
New England Patriots Victory Parade

Tom Brady Is Recognized As The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics