Friday, February 17, 2017 | Updated at 4:06 AM ET

Report: AT&T Launches New Unlimited Data Plan For All Users

By Debabtrata Sabud (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017 04:15 AM EST
Pedestrians walk by an AT&T store on October 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. AT&T is going to report third-quarter earnings after the closing bell.

Pedestrians walk by an AT&T store on October 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. AT&T is going to report third-quarter earnings after the closing bell.(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

To no one's surprise, AT&T on Thursday announced a new unlimited data plan that will be available to all customers and business post paid customers. The unlimited plan will be available starting tomorrow.

According to MacRumors, AT&T previously offered an unlimited data plan, but it was also limited to customers who are also DirecTV or U-Verse customers.

From this new plan, the customers will get the extra advantage and be able to make and take calls, send and receive text messages and use data on their mobile devices in the United States as well as Mexico and Canada. For that, they don't have to pay roaming charges if they add the Roam North America feature to their plan.

BGR has reported, the new plan will provide unlimited talk, text, and data on four lines for $180, which is really more expensive than T-Mobile's ONE data plan on par with Verizon's pricing, also at $180 for four lines. A single line is priced at $100.

AT&T's has stated that the $180 price point is after a $40 credit for the fourth Smartphone line which will start after two billing periods. Prior to then, the customers will need to pay $220 per month for the plan.

The new report says that AT&T "may slow speeds" during the period of networks and congestion for customers who consume more than 22GB of data. The unlimited plan also includes the Stream Saver feature, which downgrades video to 480p. Stream saver can be turned off online.

Since august Sprint and T-Mobile have offered unlimited data plans. The growing popularity of T-Mobile's and regular additions feature at an affordable price appears to have inspired AT&T and Verizon to re-adopt unlimited plans.

However, it's honestly refreshing to see some good old fashioned capitalism brings new options to mobile customers. It's a real achievement to mobile users.

