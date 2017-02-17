WWDC 2017 Report: Apple To Unveil iOS 11 On June 5, Ticket Application Begin From March 27

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 02: Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi speaks during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at the Moscone West center on June 2, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Tim Cook kicked off the annua(Photo : (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

Apple has finally announced its WWDC 2017 event and it is all set to kick off in San Jose on the 5th of June. On the Worldwide Developers Conference Apple will unveil some future products, including the update to iOS and MacOS.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the annual meeting of the firm will commence on June 5 and will run for four days at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Apple has announced that WWDC 2017 keynote will take place on the 5th of June and will run through the 9th of June. Previously, the event was held at Moscone West in San Francisco. In this year, the event will take place in San Jose, California at the McEnery convention.

The willing developers will be able to for a ticket beforehand, after which their names will be entered into a draw. The lucky enough will get an email from Apple, and those who are not might want to try their luck next year.

NETWORK WORLD has reported, millions of developers around want to learn the programming language like Swift to breakthrough developer APIs like Sir Kit, Home kit, Health Kit and Car play. These technologies of Apple inspire developers to continue incredible experience for every aspect of customer's live.

The new report has suggested that on the very first day Apple will introduce its software. The rest of the days the company will hold sessions for developers on the learning of new softwares.

At the event, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 11, a new version of Mac OS. At the same time, Apple will unveil new software for Apple watch and TV.

The rumors are growing about Apple's new features iOS 11. But it suggests that Apple will have a quite a number of exciting new features to show off in just a few short months.

However, Apple is selling the tickets through a lottery. The interested can register for tickets starting March 27.

