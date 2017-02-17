'SINoALICE' Game Coming this Spring for iOS, Android: Pre-Order Details, Bonuses, Rewards, Features Revealed!

Square Enix teamed up with "NieR: Automata" and "Drakengard" game developer Yoko Taro to come up with SINoALICE. Together, they have created the newest smartphone game for Google Android and Apple iPhone iOS users.

According to Crunchy Roll, Square Enix has officially announced "SINoALICE", a new smartphone game. The newest mobile phone game was made possible by the teamwork of Square Enix and popular game developer Yoko Taro who serves as the creative director and writer.

With that being said, pre-registration is now available at the SINoALICE official website. Hurry up, because interested players who will register will receive bonuses and various rewards depending on the total amount of pre-registrations.

User who pre-registered for 10,000 will receive 20 magic crystals, 30,000 pre-registration will receive 40 magic crystals, 50,000 pre-registrations will receive 50 magic crystals, 70,000 pre-registrations will receive a "puppet flying dragon" magic tool, and 100,000 pre-registration will receive a secret limited job offer, Nova Crystallis has learned.

As for the official teaser promotional trailer clip description of SINoALICE", Gematsu notes, "Do you remember? That story read to you when you were little. A story of a beautiful princess and strong hero. But we're ignorant. Even now, the girls still wander about. This is the "Library," the imprisoned world, a place bound by the story's never-ending cycle.

Gathered are the characters of the story. These girls only have one wish. To resurrect the "author." For each darkness held by these characters, each has a desired future. What kind of story is the conclusion of the girls that wish for the resurrection of the creator...?"

Yoko Taro is also the game developer behind Pocket Laboratory, he is known for the "NieR: Automata" and "Drakengard" game series. "SINoALICE" is scheduled to launch in Japan around Spring 2017 for Apple iPhone iOS and Google Android OS devices.