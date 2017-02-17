'Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy' HD Remastered Coming this June: Features, Details Revealed!

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" will finally be released by the end of June 2017. The collection has been remastered in HD for avid players to enjoy the game more.

According to Metro, Activision will officially release its upcoming remastered collection of "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy". It comes with the updated editions of the original games "Crash Bandicoot", "Crash Bandicoot: Warped, and "Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back"."

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" have been fully-remastered in HD, and the original music compositions have been remastered as well with improved sound quality. The addition of real - time lighting is added via a Physically Based Rendering engine, and the texture size has been increased.

All levels, gameplay, and characters have been rebuilt using their original frameworks, Naughty Dog has remastered the game to bring back the nostalgic feeling, while upgrading the graphics dramatically, according to developer Vicarious Visions.

In addition to that, Shack News reported that the game's menu UI has been updated. Plus a unified checkpoint and save system will be installed, which is notable for players since the first game that lacked a traditional save system. Time trial modes will be playable in each of the three entries, and additions have been made to bonus levels. The "Classic Crash" tunes have been fully remastered for the game's soundtrack, controls have been refined including full analog stick support.

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" features a variety refinements, as well as new gameplay features. Real - time lighting effects and larger texture size will help the games adhere to modern expectations. There's also new animations and cinematics inspired by the original versions of the games, which will render in 4K for PS4 Pro users.

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2017,for PlayStation 4 with a SRP of $40.00.