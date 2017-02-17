Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 17, 2017

Why Bethesda E3, Microsoft Xbox Entertainment Expo Happens on the Same Day; Plus Everything to Expect

Feb 17, 2017
Bethesda Softworks finally announced that E3 2017 will remain on Sunday, June 11, 2017. The said trade event will go head to head with Microsoft's Xbox Entertainment Expo (E3) event.

According to US Gamer, Bethesda Softworks has officially announced that Entertainment Expo (E3) will remain on Sunday, June 11, 2017. This is after Microsoft revealed that its E3 conference has been moved to Sunday. Bethesda vice president of marketing Pete Hines officially confirmed that the show will in fact be held at the same usual time

Bethesda E3 event is a community-focused gathering that will let a limited number of Xbox fans to access some of Microsoft's upcoming games and watch the presentation of the popular game developers and other game industry influencers.

Over the past few years, the game publisher of such games as "Dishonored 2" and "Fallout 4" has been holding its own press briefing on Sunday evening, showcasing the newest stuff that would be coming out under the hashtag "#BE3." And it doesn't appear that it'll be changing anytime soon. Microsoft will join the likes of Bethesda Softworks and Electronic Arts as companies that conduct press briefings on a Sunday.

The reasoning behind this decision is still unknown, but might very well be related to creating a spotlight for the upcoming Xbox Scorpio. 

Furthermore, the list of participating companies for E3 2017 has finally been revealed. This includes Sony Interactive Entertainment, Bethesda, Ubisoft, Microsoft, Nintendo, Bandai Namco, Activision, Capcom, Konami, Square Enix, Take-Two, SEGA, and many more, Video Games Republic has cited. 

Microsoft will officially conduct its Xbox Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 press briefing on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. PT to 5:00 p.m. ET. This will be the day before the annual E3 trade event officially opens its doors to the public. E3 2017 will take place in Los Angeles Convention Center from June 13 through June 15, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. PT to 10:00 p.m. ET.

