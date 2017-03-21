iOS Developer, Gabriel O'Flaherty Chan Hacks Apple Watch, Installs Game Boy Emulator

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Watch during an Apple special event at the Apple headquarters on March 21, 2016 in Cupertino, California.(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Die-hard Pokemon fans should get ready because it's time to have their retro Pokemon fix. The retro tech is planning to make a comeback, and a great developer has decided to make a Game Boy emulator to the Apple Watch.

Gabriel O'Flaherty Chan, a software developer, has developed a Game Boy Emulator for the Apple Watch Series 2. Pokemon fans will surely recognize the name of the software developer after the game's Team Rocket villain.

According to ArsTechnica, iOS developer Gabriel O'Flaherty-Chan made this Game Boy Emulator for the Apple Watch Series 2 which he calls "Giovanni" over the weekend. Gabriel O'Flaherty-Chan shared his project where he managed to incorporate the emulator to the second-generation Apple Watch.

The development of Game Boy emulator allows users to play Game Boy and Game Boy Color games in the Apple Watch device. With the use of the existing iOS emulator known as Gambatte, Gabriel O'Flaherty-Chan made Pokemon Yellow run in the Apple Watch device.

Game Boy emulator in Apple Watch includes start and B buttons on the screen of the device. The A button will be activated by tapping the right side. The left side is in charge of housing a control pad. Then, the digital crown scrolls to see the option lists.

With Gabriel O'Flaherty-Chan's Game Boy emulator, users can now play games like Pokémon Yellow in their retro handheld gaming device in their Apple wrist device. Giovanni Game Boy emulator is not something that you expect to see in the App Store.

According to MacRumors, Apple does not allow to have a Game Boy emulator in the App Store because it is usually afflicted with bugs due to the constraints of watchOS as well as the lack of support for the OpenGL and Metal.

Giovanni Game Boy emulator source code is available on Github for users to download and install in their Apple Watch device. Gabriel O'Flaherty-Chan's effort to bring games to the Apple Watch made Facebook developers ran a barely playable Doom in 2015.



