Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, March 25, 2017 | Updated at 4:39 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Riverdale Episode 10 ‘Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend’ Preview

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Mar 25, 2017 10:34 AM EDT
2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 4

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 4(Photo : Photo:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Riverdale fans will surely be surprised after knowing that the CW has recently released the official synopsis for the Riverdale Episode 10 "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend". Riverdale is one of the popular series that is based on the network's freshman Archie Comics adaptation.

Riverdale Episode 10 "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend" will feature Rolly Ringwald who became popular for her string of hits in the 80s. Rolly Ringwald was recently featured on "Raising Expectations and The Secret Life of the American Teenager."

According to Comicbook, the official synopsis of Riverdale Episode 10 "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend" features good story and good scenes. It is also a part where Betty decides to throw a surprise birthday party. However, things will be out of control once Cheryl finds out about it.

When Mary Andrews arrived at the town, it seems like she came to codify what the fans have already seen. In the Riverdale Episode 10 "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend",  Mary Andrews already knows that she and her husband are done.

According to KSite TV, Riverdale Episode 10 "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend" also features about Fred decision to finalize the divorce with Archie's mother, Mary Andrews. Knowing Fred's plan to divorce her wide, Archie learn to hide his true feelings.

On the other hand, Archie tried several ways to win Valerie back by preparing a romantic evening. However, Betty unexpectedly hijacks his plans when she decides to throw a surprise birthday party. Riverdale Episode 10 "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend" could be an exciting episode that fans will ever see this year.

Riverdale Episode 10 "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend" is an episode where Sheryl learns about the surprise party, she decided to make it more enjoyable, but things began to get out of control. Riverdale Episode 10 "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend" also shows Veronica contemplating whether she should participate in the disposition that would help to get her father released.

SEE ALSO

NVIDIA Unveil Next Monster Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Samsung Shows Subtle Difference Between US Galaxy S8 And Other Models

Mars Rover Discovers Martian Clouds Made By Gravity Waves

Plantronics Release Latest BackBeat 500 Series Headphone

TagsRiverdale Episode 10 ‘Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend’, Riverdale Episode, Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Argentina teachers strike Mauricio Macri news

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

One Piece chapter 860 Animated godzilla

UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor reacts as he walks on stage for UFC 205 Weigh-ins at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City.

McGregor vs Mayweather: Conor McGregor Claims Floyd Mayweather Bout Is Close To Be Finalized

Conor McGregor is practically prepared to sign the dabbed line for his next battle.
Washington v USC

Michael Porter Jr. Quits Washington Huskies After Coach Dad Fired
Conor McGregor waits for the start of his welterweight rematch against Nate Diaz at the UFC 202 event at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Conor McGregor UFC 202 Fine & Community Service May Block His Path To Get Boxing License In Nevada
NCAA News: Jayson Tatum Declares For 2017 NBA draft After Lone Season With Duke

NCAA News: Jayson Tatum Declared For 2017 NBA Draft After Lone Season With Duke
NBA News: Sixers Announce Center Joel Embiid Will Return Right After Surgery Is Completed

NBA News: Sixers Announce Center Joel Embiid To Return Right After Surgery Is Completed
Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid in action during the FIFA Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Kashima Antlers at International Stadium Yokohama on December 18, 2016 in Yokohama, Japan.

La Liga News: Real Madrid Or Barcelona, A Race To Win The League Plus El-Clasico Updates
NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers Impressed With Rookie David Nwaba, Signs Him To Multi-year Deal

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers Signs Rookie David Nwaba To Multi-year Deal

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Oppo F3 Plus Review: 'Selfie Expert' That Comes With An Impressive Specs, Pre-Orders Will Last Until March 31

‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 84 Spoilers: Vegeta Might Not Join Universe 7; Krillin & Android 18 To Come Out Of Retirement For Goku

'Fallout 4' Update: Game Is Now Available In Virtual Reality & Will Be The Next Big Hit

NBA News: New York Knicks' Derrick Rose Prioritizes Winning Over Money In Free Agency

'Street Fighter 5' News: Play The Game For Free On Steam Starting March 28; How To Play As Zero Suit Samus

Sacramento Kings To Go Up Against West-leading Golden State Warriors Tonight In Final Meeting Of The Season

Know How You Can Safeguard Your iCloud Credentials From Hackers

Famous Dance Diva Once Known As ‘Queen of Latin,’ Is Now Mark's Mom

Rotavirus Vaccine: New Defense Against Diarrheal Disease That Kills 600 Children A Day

Michael Porter Jr. Requests Release From Washington, Missouri Could Be Potential Landing Spot

iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs and News: Apple to Launch iPhone 8 in September this Year

Most Cancer Mutations Are Due To Random DNA Mistakes, Study Shows

'Splatoon 2' Update: Nintendo Releases Intro Trailers for Basic Weapons

'Destiny 2' News: Leaked Poster Reveals Game to Arrive in September 2017 Plus Beta Rumors

Don’t miss it!

Reconstruction (Context 958)
World

700 Year Old Dead Man Brought Back To Life By Reconstructing Technology At Cambridge; To Know The Life of Poor People in Medieval City

UAE-IT-APPLE-LIFESTYLE
Tech

Apple Introduces iPhone 7 & iPhone 7 Plus With All New RED Special Edition

NBA News: Hawks Forward Paul Millsap To Sit Out Game Against The Milwaukee Bucks on Friday
Sports

NBA News: Hawks Forward Paul Millsap To Sit Out Game Against The Milwaukee Bucks on Friday

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

History Of Iron Man! From His Origin To Now!
Entertainment

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3' News & Updates: James Gunn Plans For The Next Volume; Superheroes Who Should Be In The Movie
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Show
US News

'Power Rangers' 2017 Movie News: Yellow Ranger Trini is Gay; First LGBT Protagonist in a Superhero Movie
“The Matrix” Update: Latest Update On Upcoming Film Will Center On Young Morpheus
Entertainment

“The Matrix” Update: Latest Update On Upcoming Film Will Center On Young Morpheus
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics