Riverdale Episode 10 ‘Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend’ Preview

Riverdale fans will surely be surprised after knowing that the CW has recently released the official synopsis for the Riverdale Episode 10 "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend". Riverdale is one of the popular series that is based on the network's freshman Archie Comics adaptation.

Riverdale Episode 10 "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend" will feature Rolly Ringwald who became popular for her string of hits in the 80s. Rolly Ringwald was recently featured on "Raising Expectations and The Secret Life of the American Teenager."

According to Comicbook, the official synopsis of Riverdale Episode 10 "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend" features good story and good scenes. It is also a part where Betty decides to throw a surprise birthday party. However, things will be out of control once Cheryl finds out about it.

When Mary Andrews arrived at the town, it seems like she came to codify what the fans have already seen. In the Riverdale Episode 10 "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend", Mary Andrews already knows that she and her husband are done.

According to KSite TV, Riverdale Episode 10 "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend" also features about Fred decision to finalize the divorce with Archie's mother, Mary Andrews. Knowing Fred's plan to divorce her wide, Archie learn to hide his true feelings.

On the other hand, Archie tried several ways to win Valerie back by preparing a romantic evening. However, Betty unexpectedly hijacks his plans when she decides to throw a surprise birthday party. Riverdale Episode 10 "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend" could be an exciting episode that fans will ever see this year.

Riverdale Episode 10 "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend" is an episode where Sheryl learns about the surprise party, she decided to make it more enjoyable, but things began to get out of control. Riverdale Episode 10 "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend" also shows Veronica contemplating whether she should participate in the disposition that would help to get her father released.



