Saturday, March 25, 2017 | Updated at 10:34 PM ET

Michael Porter Jr. Quits Washington Huskies After Coach Dad Fired

First Posted: Mar 25, 2017 10:34 AM EDT
It's very rare for a certain valuable player in basketball to quit the program that he has been committed for eight months. However, that is not the case for Michael Porter Jr. The incident happened due to the recent firing of the Washington coaches.

Coaches Lorenzo Romar and Michael Porter Sr. were recently fired and the top high school recruit Michael Porter Jr. have also tried requesting his release from the Washington program. Micheal Porter's decision to leave the show started with the Huskies fired a long time head coach Lorenzo Romar.

After Washington announced the firing of Michael Porter Jr.'s father Michael Porter Sr. who was once an assistant coach for the Huskies, Porter Jr. immediately decide to quit the program. According to ESPN, Porter Jr.'s release has already been granted from his letter of intent to play for the Washington Huskies.

Michael Porter Jr.'s dad, on the other, had has accepted an offer as an assistant coach under the new coach Cuanzo Martin at Missouri. For a record, Michael Porter Jr.'s dad was an assistant women's coach at Missouri for almost three seasons before the works to Washington.

Michael Porter Jr. said that Washington is still on the list and he would like to weigh first his options before making a decision. Noah Dickerson who is the Washington Sophomore forward has also requested Porter Jr's release as well as explores his transfer options.

According to Seattle Times, Michael Porter Jr.'s brother, Jontay Porter who is also an ESPN 60 junior committed from Washington last week. Porter Jr. can be reclassified into the 2017 class, or he can enroll early at the semester.

And because Michael Porter Jr. signed a letter of intent to leave the program, Washington has no choice but to grant his release. If they did not grant is release, Michael Porter Jr. would have had to sit for a year before going to any team.

