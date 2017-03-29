Huawei P10 Lite Specification, Price, Features: UK Debuts Device March, Australia Soon

For several years, Huawei has been making great phones. However, the company is still struggling to create its brand in the western markets. Its latest Huawei P10 Lite will provide a glimpse as to why the company is facing such case.

According to Android Authority, the Lite variants of the enterprise like Huawei P10 Lite are more of their sub-brand compare of having variations on their flagship namesake. Huawei P10 Lite is considered as a culmination of everything which the company has been doing right with a few minor changes from the P9 to ensure that it keeps up with big competitors.

Huawei P10 Lite is a limited upgrade, and if customers are already running a recent phone from the company, they may not be inspired to improve. They may get interested with the slightly larger with good specs Huawei P10 Plus instead.

Huawei P10 Lite is a metal and glass phone with the same design as that of the P8. The phone has similar chamfered edges as well as metal trim like that of the previous P series phones. Moreover, it sticks with a glass pane with the full rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Huawei P10 Lite will be launched in Australia. However, the price and the availability are currently unavailable. Reports said that the phone would be more expensive compared to Huawei P9. The phone is expected to be released in the UK in March.

There is no special price for the Huawei P10 Lite, but the price in euros has been confirmed at €649 which converts to around £550. According to Techradar, customers in U.S won't be able to buy this phone in their country.

The company did not make a statement as to why they are not launching the Huawei P10 Lite there. The new phone features new fingerprint scanner to make the navigation easy. It also has an improved camera system which includes a portrait mode.



