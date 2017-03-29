Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 | Updated at 4:34 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Huawei P10 Lite Specification, Price, Features: UK Debuts Device March, Australia Soon

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Mar 29, 2017 02:43 AM EDT
A Huawei logo is shown on a screen during a keynote address by CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group Richard Yu at CES 2017.

A Huawei logo is shown on a screen during a keynote address by CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group Richard Yu at CES 2017.(Photo : Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

For several years, Huawei has been making great phones. However, the company is still struggling to create its brand in the western markets. Its latest Huawei P10 Lite will provide a glimpse as to why the company is facing such case.

According to Android Authority, the Lite variants of the enterprise like Huawei P10 Lite are more of their sub-brand compare of having variations on their flagship namesake. Huawei P10 Lite is considered as a culmination of everything which the company has been doing right with a few minor changes from the P9 to ensure that it keeps up with big competitors.

Huawei P10 Lite is a limited upgrade, and if customers are already running a recent phone from the company, they may not be inspired to improve. They may get interested with the slightly larger with good specs Huawei P10 Plus instead.

Huawei P10 Lite is a metal and glass phone with the same design as that of the P8. The phone has similar chamfered edges as well as metal trim like that of the previous P series phones. Moreover, it sticks with a glass pane with the full rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Huawei P10 Lite will be launched in Australia. However, the price and the availability are currently unavailable. Reports said that the phone would be more expensive compared to Huawei P9. The phone is expected to be released in the UK in March.

There is no special price for the Huawei P10 Lite, but the price in euros has been confirmed at €649 which converts to around £550. According to Techradar, customers in U.S won't be able to buy this phone in their country.

The company did not make a statement as to why they are not launching the Huawei P10 Lite there. The new phone features new fingerprint scanner to make the navigation easy. It also has an improved camera system which includes a portrait mode.

SEE ALSO

Capcom Announce 'Street Fighter V' Is Going Free For A Week

Shell Company To Start Clean-Up Operation For 2008 Nigerian Oil Spill

Microsoft Updates: Patent Filing Reveals Next-Generation Microsoft’s Folding Device

Moto G5 Plus Goes On Sale In U.S. For $230-$300 Only

TagsHuawei P10 Lite, Huawei, Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, Huawei P10 Lite Specification

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Google Oreo Android O OS

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Tomb Raider Roar Uthaug Tomb Raider Updates

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

NBA: LeBron James vs Michael Jordan, An Unending Discussion

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are undisputed champions of NBA.
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe Bryant Is Pulling Back Curtain On Post-NBA Storytelling Venture
WWE Monday Night Raw In Las Vegas

Wrestlemania 33 Week Has More To Offer Than Just WWE
Superstars Getting Fired: WWE Top 10

WWE Top 10 "You're Fired!!" Moments Are Here
SHAQ official photo

Shaquille O’Neal $ Kobe Bryant Reunited At The Unveiling Of Shaq’s 1500-Pound Statue In Staples Center
Team USA Wins The 2017 World Baseball Classic, Marcus Stroman Brings Home The MVP Award

Team USA Wins Over Puerto Rico, Dramatically Brings Home First World Baseball Classic Championship, Marcus Stroman MVP
Jennifer Lopez and Yankees star Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Spotted Together On Their Way To Hotel Bel-Air For A Romantic Dinner Date [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Final Fantasy XV' Update: Official Launch Announced, Square Enix Aims to Make Chapter 13 Better

'World of Warcraft' Patch 7.2: 'The Tomb of Sargeras': A Massive Update That Offers Huge Changes & Major Additions, Available on March 28

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's Almost Slip Up Fuels Cersei-Euron Rumors in 'Game of Thrones' Season 7

Bungie Officially Teases 'Destiny 2' - What We Know So Far

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello May Be 'Falling In Love' Despite Initially Denying Romantic Rumors

Adele May Never Tour Again Due to Worsening Stage Fright

'Grey's Anatomy' Got Matthew Morrison As new Doctor in Grey Sloan Memorial & Jo's Manipulative Scary Husband - Dr. Paul Stadler [Report]

'Overwatch' Update: Blizzard Announces Pacific Championship 2017

NBA News: Pelicans Center DeMarcus Cousins To Sit Out Game Vs. Denver

NASA Spotted Tropical Cyclone Caleb near Cocos Island

Justin Bieber & His Rented Mosman Mansion In Sydney: Bieber Left The Place With Foul Odor & Damaged Furnitures [VIDEO]

'Jane The Virgin' Season 3 Reviews Episode 14 Titled 'Chapter Fifity-Eight' How Jane And Petra Become Better Mothers To Their Children [VIDEO]

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Featurette The Origin of Saw Gerrera; Gary Whitta Hinted the show was made like ‘Zero Dark Thirty’

Rainforest Connection: An App That Uses Solar-Powered Phones That Detects Trigger Sounds & Illegal Loggings

Microsoft Updates: Patent Filing Reveals Next-Generation Microsoft’s Folding Device

Shell Company To Start Clean-Up Operation For 2008 Nigerian Oil Spill

Capcom Announce 'Street Fighter V' Is Going Free For A Week

Don’t miss it!

Alex O'Loughlin / Hawaii Five-0 season 7
Entertainment

"Hawaii Five-0" Season 7 Spoilers: McGarrett & Adam Discovers Important Fact In Episode 22; Peter Lenkov Hinted Events To Be Significant in Final Season

Consumer Product Safety Commission Announces Recall Of Samsung's New Galaxy Note 7
Business

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Will Undergo A Forced Software Update That Will Make All Unreturned Units Useless [VIDEO]

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Comic-Con International 2016 - Day 2
Entertainment

‘Power Rangers’ Movie Update: The Mid-Credits Scene Plus Other Reports
Spider-Man: Homecoming” Update: Posters Revealed Ahead of Film’s Release
Entertainment

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" Update: Posters Revealed Ahead Of Film's Release
Godzilla Is Having An Animated Film
Entertainment

'Godzilla: Monster Planet' Update: Important Plot Details & Title Revealed Ahead Its Premiere
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics