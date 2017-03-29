Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 | Updated at 4:28 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Latest Intel Optane Memory Speeds Up Computer Hard Drive

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Mar 29, 2017 02:51 AM EDT
A visitor walks by the Intel stand at the CeBIT 2017 Technology Trade Fair on March 20, 2017 in Hanover, Germany.

A visitor walks by the Intel stand at the CeBIT 2017 Technology Trade Fair on March 20, 2017 in Hanover, Germany.(Photo : Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

Intel recently made an announcement with regards to the first super fast Optane which is about to be released on the market soon. The optane drive data center is focused on the DC P4800X SSD. The consumer version of the SSDs will not be available later this year. However, the chip maker has already had the Intel Optane Memory for its customers.

The upcoming Intel Optane Memory is a little M.2 form factor which drives a promise to replace the old HDD into a higher gear. Previously, in the Intel Optane Memory which is based on the 3D Xpoint technology, customers still had to decide between the two different types of storage device.

According to the Digital Trends, the customers could choose to have a larger spinning disk drive or -HDD with a slow speed but has a good price per gigabyte. They can also choose a flash-based SSD with a fraction of the storage space which is five to fifteen times faster in terms of the performance.

Intel Optane drive is faster compared to the increasingly standard NVMe SSDs. However, Intel Optane Memory was designed not to replace those. Customers can choose to install the Intel Optane Memory with the HDD.

Installing Intel Optane Memory will continuously monitor the system usage, keep important files, system libraries, and important OS pieces which are cached in the Optane memory. According to Gizmodo, the Intel Optane Memory is a new type of computer memory which is based on the 3D Xpoint memory architecture.

Intel Optane Memory is fast as the DRAM memory which could be found in every memory of computers today. It is also stable as the NAND memory which is located in the SSDs central to some expensive laptops.

Intel Optane Memory can work like a supercharger for the computer's storage system. The memory does not replace any components which are already present on the network. Instead, it is an add-on which is clipped into the motherboard.

SEE ALSO

Plantronics Release Latest BackBeat 500 Series Headphone

Best Streaming Android TV, NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV 2017 Unveil

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 8 Episode 19 '767': Sam, Callen To Do Undercover

NBA Power Ranking Update: Golden State, Spurs Got The Highest Ranks

TagsIntel Optane Memory, Optane Memory, Computer Hard Drive, DC P4800X SSD

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray General Luis Almagro

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

One Punch Man Season 2 progress One Punch Man Production

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

NBA: LeBron James vs Michael Jordan, An Unending Discussion

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are undisputed champions of NBA.
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe Bryant Is Pulling Back Curtain On Post-NBA Storytelling Venture
WWE Monday Night Raw In Las Vegas

Wrestlemania 33 Week Has More To Offer Than Just WWE
Superstars Getting Fired: WWE Top 10

WWE Top 10 "You're Fired!!" Moments Are Here
SHAQ official photo

Shaquille O’Neal $ Kobe Bryant Reunited At The Unveiling Of Shaq’s 1500-Pound Statue In Staples Center
Team USA Wins The 2017 World Baseball Classic, Marcus Stroman Brings Home The MVP Award

Team USA Wins Over Puerto Rico, Dramatically Brings Home First World Baseball Classic Championship, Marcus Stroman MVP
Jennifer Lopez and Yankees star Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Spotted Together On Their Way To Hotel Bel-Air For A Romantic Dinner Date [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Final Fantasy XV' Update: Official Launch Announced, Square Enix Aims to Make Chapter 13 Better

'World of Warcraft' Patch 7.2: 'The Tomb of Sargeras': A Massive Update That Offers Huge Changes & Major Additions, Available on March 28

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's Almost Slip Up Fuels Cersei-Euron Rumors in 'Game of Thrones' Season 7

Bungie Officially Teases 'Destiny 2' - What We Know So Far

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello May Be 'Falling In Love' Despite Initially Denying Romantic Rumors

Adele May Never Tour Again Due to Worsening Stage Fright

'Grey's Anatomy' Got Matthew Morrison As new Doctor in Grey Sloan Memorial & Jo's Manipulative Scary Husband - Dr. Paul Stadler [Report]

'Overwatch' Update: Blizzard Announces Pacific Championship 2017

NBA News: Pelicans Center DeMarcus Cousins To Sit Out Game Vs. Denver

NASA Spotted Tropical Cyclone Caleb near Cocos Island

Justin Bieber & His Rented Mosman Mansion In Sydney: Bieber Left The Place With Foul Odor & Damaged Furnitures [VIDEO]

'Jane The Virgin' Season 3 Reviews Episode 14 Titled 'Chapter Fifity-Eight' How Jane And Petra Become Better Mothers To Their Children [VIDEO]

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Featurette The Origin of Saw Gerrera; Gary Whitta Hinted the show was made like ‘Zero Dark Thirty’

Rainforest Connection: An App That Uses Solar-Powered Phones That Detects Trigger Sounds & Illegal Loggings

Microsoft Updates: Patent Filing Reveals Next-Generation Microsoft’s Folding Device

Shell Company To Start Clean-Up Operation For 2008 Nigerian Oil Spill

Capcom Announce 'Street Fighter V' Is Going Free For A Week

Don’t miss it!

Alex O'Loughlin / Hawaii Five-0 season 7
Entertainment

"Hawaii Five-0" Season 7 Spoilers: McGarrett & Adam Discovers Important Fact In Episode 22; Peter Lenkov Hinted Events To Be Significant in Final Season

Consumer Product Safety Commission Announces Recall Of Samsung's New Galaxy Note 7
Business

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Will Undergo A Forced Software Update That Will Make All Unreturned Units Useless [VIDEO]

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Comic-Con International 2016 - Day 2
Entertainment

‘Power Rangers’ Movie Update: The Mid-Credits Scene Plus Other Reports
Spider-Man: Homecoming” Update: Posters Revealed Ahead of Film’s Release
Entertainment

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" Update: Posters Revealed Ahead Of Film's Release
Godzilla Is Having An Animated Film
Entertainment

'Godzilla: Monster Planet' Update: Important Plot Details & Title Revealed Ahead Its Premiere
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics