Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Cambodia Bans Exports Of Cambodia Breast Milk To U.S.

First Posted: Mar 29, 2017
Cambodia Suspends Breast Milk Exports by American Company

The controversial practice of selling Cambodia breast milk in the United States has been banned. For several years, many women from Cambodia have been supplying their breast milk to the Ambrosia Labs.

Ambrosia Labs Company has been processing and selling Cambodia breast milk in the United States. The processed breast milk was marketed to the U.S. mothers who cannot are unable to produce milk for their babies.

However, according to BBC, the country has imposed an immediate ban on the Cambodia breast milk exports. Cambodia cabinet ordered the country's Health Ministry to prevent the purchasing and to transport of breast milk in the U.S. after discovering that mothers were selling their milk to support their incomes.

The order immediately follows a temporary export ban that the government put on a Utah-based company known as Ambrosia Labs. The company which was considered as the first company that exports Cambodia breast milk overseas are purchasing milk from women in Cambodia particularly in Phnom Penh.

The Cambodia breast milk is brought to the U.S. for pasteurizing and sold it to American mothers at $20 per 5-oz. (150 ml) pack. According to TIME, Ambrosia Labs Company stated that its business had provided extra income for Cambodian mothers.

Furthermore, the company insists that it want to encourage mothers to continue breastfeeding and at the same time helping to fill milk shortages in the U.S through selling Cambodia breast milk. Breast milk is even sold through websites and private networks and continues to thrive in the industry despite the restrictions.

Ambrosia Labs Company that is selling Cambodia breast milk had a shop in Stung Meanchey near the capital of Phnom Penh. Critics said that the practice encourages mothers to sell breast milk to the company instead of giving it their babies. The company is paid the parents of $0.50 per ounce (£0.40 per 28ml) while selling the Cambodia breast milk for eight times that price in the U.S.

