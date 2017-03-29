Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Mar 29, 2017 11:58 AM EDT
Center Joakim Noah of New York Knicks apologizes to the team as well as to his fans for violating the NBA's collectively bargaining drug policy. Noah feels that the suspension was too much but still hopes to start serving it when the Knicks host the Heat at the Madison Square Garden.

According to NBA, Joakim Noah who undergone a left knee surgery on February 27 was allowed to resume playing. If Noah were given a clearance before the match with Miami, he would miss the final eight games of this season as well as the first 12 next season.

New York Knicks Joakim Noah admitted that he made a mistake. According to him, it was a difficult year for him and his team. Noah wants to start my apologizing to his teammates and the organization.

NBA League suspended New York Knicks Joakim Noah on Saturday for testing positive for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator LGD-4033. The said supplement which was banned by the other professional sports leagues contains anabolic properties.

Joakim Noah said that he bought the supplement on his own and that the Knicks were not involved in his any decision that he made. Noah has been taking the supplement to help him recover from injuries.

Joakim Noah only played 29 games during the last season for the Bulls because of separated shoulder. Noah has lived up to expectations after the Knicks signed him to a four-year, $72 million contract. For this season, he only appeared in 45 games, averaging 5.9 points with 8.7 rebounds.

According to ESPN, it is still unclear how long Joakim Noah had been taking the supplement. But he said that he went through a long process with the league. The Knicks signed Joakim Noah with the new contract for the hopes that he could be a defensive anchor for the club.




