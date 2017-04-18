'Call Of Duty: WWII': Everything You Need To Know

Recent reports have confirmed that the "Call of Duty" game franchise is indeed coming back to its roots, as Activision and Sledgehammer has hinted out that the game will be heading back to World War 2.

The confirmation came out after a promotional poster was released online. Together with the poster, it has also been confirmed that the game will be released on November 3.

With this, one can clearly see that the game follows the release date trend of its previous "Call of Duty" games, as it will be released on a Friday.

According to Daily Star, "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" was released on November 6, which is a Friday. Meanwhile, the latest "Call of Duty" game, "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" was also released on another Friday, which was November 4.

Meanwhile, it is also important to note that the Sony PlayStation 4 will still be the exclusive platform that the game will be played on. It has also been reported that players will be able to play the DLC of the game for 30 days in the PlayStation 4.

According to Christian Post, the upcoming World War II-themed game bears the codename, "Stronghold". Activision has also confirmed that Sledgehammer Games is the one responsible for the release of the 2017 "Call of Duty" game.

Hopefully, in knowing that the upcoming "Call of Duty" game will be back again with the original World War II theme that its first games had, it would be expected that its fans and gamers would be happy with it. This is because the current game in the franchise, "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare", has been negatively acclaimed by gamers due to the space-themed futuristic gameplay that it has.

Activision, together with Sledgehammer Games, surely knows how to make up for the lost popularity of its much loved game.