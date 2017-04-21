Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, April 21, 2017 | Updated at 6:09 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Bose Sued For Collecting And Sharing Customer Information Without Consent; No Data Collection In Privacy Agreement

By Anna Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 21, 2017 08:46 AM EDT
Bose official photo

Bose official photo(Photo : Twitter/Bose)

Bose Corp. is allegedly spying on its customers with the use of an app that secretly tracks music files, podcasts and any kind of audio that customers are listening to. A lawsuit has been charged against the audio products maker stating that they have violated the rights of their customers by sharing their information without any permission. Reports say that Bose privacy agreement does not contain any clause on data collection.

Kyle Zak from Illinois, sued Bose Corporation in a federal court in Chicago. He wants to stop the company's disregard for the privacy of customers. Zak is talking about the use of the free app called Bose Connect app available on Google Play and Apple Inc., Reuters reported.

Zak's lawyer, Christopher Dore, said that people should be aware and should feel uncomfortable about this app since they could be thinking that it's safe to use headphones because of the privacy it gives. Users of Bose headphones could be giving information that they might not want to share at all. Zak's move came from his personal experience as he used the Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones along with the app.

Zak gave his name, email address and serial number of his $350 Bose headphone to sign up for the app. He was surprised one day upon learning that Bose has sent all media information that he had in his smartphone to Segment.io, a third party company that collects customer data.

Zak is seeking millions of dollars in damages for all customers that have used Bose headphones as well as their line of speakers like SoundLiink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II, SoundLink Color II, SoundSprot Wireless, SoundSport Pulse Wireless, QuietComfort 35 and QuietControl 30, Science World Report said. Furthermore, the lawsuit wants Bose to stop its data collection and sharing of data from customers. It states that all information that it has collected should be destroyed.

Zak vs. Bose Corporation case has been filed at the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois with a case number 17-02928. Bose has not commented about the allegations of Zak

SEE ALSO

Amazon Echo Dot Price Drop 2017: The Lowest Price For An Echo Dot Speaker Using Special Code At Checkout

Jaguar F-Type Four-Cylinder Turbo Engine Presented As Entry-Level Sports Car In 2017 New York Auto Show

Burger King Scores A Big One Over Hey Google Ad But Discontinues Whopper Sandwich Commercial

Microsoft Azure Updates: New Cloud Migration Tools, Management Portal And Site Recovery Features Launched

AMD Ryzen 5 Updates: Benchmarks Out And Results May Give Intel A Run For Its Money

TagsBose Corp lawsuit, Bose QuietComfort headphones

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Bella Thorne lifestyle Bella Thorne rumors

Klay Thompson's Game 2 Needs To Be Great

NBA News: Warriors' Thompson Expected To Step Up With Durant Absent In Game 2

With Kevin Durant not playing for Game 2, it's up to the other Warriors players to step up in his absence, especially Klay Thompson. Thompson had a bad Game 1 performance and will be looking to bounce back in Game 2 with Durant sidelined.
Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official photo

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Updates: New “Turbo Track” Rollercoaster With Two Zero Gravity Experiences At 102km/h
Heat Keep Playoffs Hopes Going

NBA News: Heat Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive, Top Cavs In Thrilling OT Win
Is Rondo Done In Chicago?

NBA News: The Rajon Rondo Situation In Chicago; Will Rondo Return Next Season?

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics