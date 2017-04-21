Bose Sued For Collecting And Sharing Customer Information Without Consent; No Data Collection In Privacy Agreement

Bose Corp. is allegedly spying on its customers with the use of an app that secretly tracks music files, podcasts and any kind of audio that customers are listening to. A lawsuit has been charged against the audio products maker stating that they have violated the rights of their customers by sharing their information without any permission. Reports say that Bose privacy agreement does not contain any clause on data collection.

Kyle Zak from Illinois, sued Bose Corporation in a federal court in Chicago. He wants to stop the company's disregard for the privacy of customers. Zak is talking about the use of the free app called Bose Connect app available on Google Play and Apple Inc., Reuters reported.

Zak's lawyer, Christopher Dore, said that people should be aware and should feel uncomfortable about this app since they could be thinking that it's safe to use headphones because of the privacy it gives. Users of Bose headphones could be giving information that they might not want to share at all. Zak's move came from his personal experience as he used the Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones along with the app.

Zak gave his name, email address and serial number of his $350 Bose headphone to sign up for the app. He was surprised one day upon learning that Bose has sent all media information that he had in his smartphone to Segment.io, a third party company that collects customer data.

Zak is seeking millions of dollars in damages for all customers that have used Bose headphones as well as their line of speakers like SoundLiink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II, SoundLink Color II, SoundSprot Wireless, SoundSport Pulse Wireless, QuietComfort 35 and QuietControl 30, Science World Report said. Furthermore, the lawsuit wants Bose to stop its data collection and sharing of data from customers. It states that all information that it has collected should be destroyed.

Zak vs. Bose Corporation case has been filed at the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois with a case number 17-02928. Bose has not commented about the allegations of Zak