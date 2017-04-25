'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' To Have Dedicated Servers, More Info On Deluxe Edition Content & More

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 11:49 AM EDT
New Info On Star Wars: Battlefront II

As what has been typically the case with most DICE-developed games, fans of the upcoming "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" have not ceased to ask DICE staff members all kinds of questions ever since the game's official reveal. Thanks to these Dice Staff, most of the fans and avid game enthusiasts have learned about the updated mechanics and gameplay, expanded customization, and a lot more than what the game's official reveal has provided.

Today, fans will be treated with some additional bits of information to the roster of information that they already know. According to VG24/7, to start off, Design director Dennis Brannvall has confirmed via Twitter that the "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will indeed have dedicated servers, which is also the same way every DICE game has had up to this point.

The addition of dedicated servers hasn't been surprising, but since very few publishers have invested in dedicated servers, fans have always been worried that DICE games might be the next one to move away from the said technology.

If there are additions, there would certainly be some features that will be removed. In the case of "Star Wars: Battlefront 2," it would be the Star Cards.

These former ability cards were unlocked as players leveled up, which would then offer a wide range of useful items, from jetpacks to grenades, to single-use power-ups. Brannvall also said that the brand new class system will not be offering the same level of freedom that was experienced during the original "Star Wars: Battlefront" game, however, each class can still be drastically customized.

According to PvP Live, reloading weapons in "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" has also changed, in which it would now include some traditional reloading, according to Brannvall, though he didn't elaborate further on this feature. Lastly, it has been confirmed that the content included in the deluxe edition of the game will not be exclusive to it alone.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is slated for release on November 17. It will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the PC.

