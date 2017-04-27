Scott Disick Seems Over With Kourtney Kardashian As He Hangs Out With New Girl

Scott Disick was spotted with a stunning woman this week. The mystery girl and Kourtney Kardashian's ex were spotted together on a date in Beverly Hills.



According to Mail Online, the new chick in Scott Disick's life is LA- based beauty named Ella Ross. The British ex-model calls Sussex her hometown and currently works as a personal wardrobe and events stylist.



Looking at her gorgeous Instagram photos, Ella Ross hangs around with Brit socialites including Lottie Moss and Lily Fortescue. Fans have been speculating whether she is just a rebound for Scott Disick or the father of three is looking for finally settling down.



Scott Disick chose his white Mercedes Benz G550 to pick up Ella Ross from Del Mar hotel for the low-key date. Eyewitnesses claimed that the pair was together for over three hours and the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star even dropped her home.

Interestingly, Scott Disick's dating news came just days after he admitted he's not over Kourtney Kardashian yet. As per E! News, Kourt broke up with him stating she wants to stay single right now.

"I will never be over her. She's the love of my life," E! News quoted Scott Disick. "I just hope that one day she understands that I would never want to be with anybody but her."

However, Kourtney Kardashian is tired of hearing that Scott is always in the process of getting his life together but never actually reaching the end goal. She stated that although she thinks he is doing better in his life than ever before but she would like to see some consistent in his efforts.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been in an on-again-off-again relationship for over nine years. They are currently not together but share three children, Mason, seven; Penelope, four; and Reign, two.