'The Crown' Claire Foy And Matt Smith Have A Royally Good Time On Dinner Date

The first series of "The Crown" was aired in November on Netflix, during its initial episodes, Claire Foy and Matt Smith had managed to win some fans over their chemistry. But the duo proved they are just as close friends off-screen on Friday, as they headed for dinner together in London.

The actress plays Queen Elizabeth II on the series, and she is known for her stern character. On Friday Claire showed her more playful side as she fooled around with a napkin at the table. Playing the role of a Queen is not an easy task since she is always restricted to expressions, but this time Claire was caught displaying her real side leaving her co-star Matt in hysterics as per the Mail Online.

The stars were spotted up at the Dean Street Townhouse and they were certainly having a royal time together. Enjoying some beverages throughout their meal they suddenly began to joke around together with a napkin over their food.

The 33-year-old British beauty was clearly comfortable with Matt's company. The dinner date was casual after a busy few weeks of filming. Claire was spotted balancing the serviette on her head continuing with her jokes. On the other hand, the 34-year-old Matt looked happy as he shared her company.

According to The Mirror, Claire and Matt were having a friendly fight playing around with napkins. The chemistry between the pair has been good on the show and they continue to maintain the same outside. The actress also gave some money to a beggar who stopped to speak to the actors.

It was a perfect night for Claire and Matt, while they continued with laughter and shared some quality time together. This is not the last glimpse of them as they will be back together again on set when the British TV series "The Crown" is aired.