Sunday, April 30, 2017

'Batman: Arkham' VR Comes on Steam for Vive, Oculus Rift - Watch Trailer Here!

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 30, 2017 10:30 AM EDT
'Batman: Arkham VR'

'Batman: Arkham VR'

The 'Batman: Arkham VR' game is now officially available on Steam. The once PlayStation VR-exclusive game is also now playable on the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive since April 25. A trailer for the game has also been released.

The "Batman: Arkham" VR game is made by Rocksteady Studios. Game Spot reports that creative director Sefton Hill says that the team had fun creating the game where players can play with the first-person perspective of Batman.

The game was first released in October last year. As a VR game, it had an impressive amount of downloads on the PlayStation Store. The new "Batman: Arkham" VR versions available to the Rift and Vive were released earlier this week.

According to its Steam page, "Batman: Arkham VR" players will need a VR headset. It offers a whole new take on Gotham City through the eyes of the Dark Knight himself. Players will make use of gadgets to find the mystery behind the death of Dick Grayson or Nightwing.

In the "Batman: Arkham" VR game, Batman tries to search for clues and piece the puzzle of how Nightwing was murdered. Robin also makes an appearance but he is eventually killed too. Players need to find out who the killer is in a game full of exciting twists.

Warner Bros. announced that the "Batman: Arkham VR" can also be played with the Steam and Xbox One controllers and Dualshock 4. Destructoid reports that with the re-release of the game on Rift and Vive, past games from the franchise are being sold on a discounted bundle on Steam and Bundle Stars.

According to the outlet, the Batman Franchise sale is up to 75% off. However, "Batman: Arkham" VR is not included. Some of the discounted titles include "Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition," "Batman: Arkham Knight," "Batman: Arkham Origins," "Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY," "LEGO Batman" and more.

'Batman: Arkham VR'

'Batman: Arkham VR'

'Batman: Arkham' VR Comes on Steam for Vive, Oculus Rift - Watch Trailer Here!

"Batman: Arkham" VR is no longer exclusive on the PlayStation 4.
