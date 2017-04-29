Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

‘Silicon Valley’ Season 4 Could Spell The End Of The HBO Series As Hendricks Plans On Internet 2.0

By Anna Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 29, 2017 11:29 AM EDT
Silicon Valley official photo

Silicon Valley official photo(Photo : Twitter/Silicon Valley)

"Silicon Valley" season 4 premiere last Sunday feature's Pied Piper's desire to break away from his group and go solo. Of course this news has taken his friends by surprise but Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) was pretty determined to create something new. Hendricks wants to start a better Internet 2.0.

Meanwhile, Middleditch explained that Hendricks' move could mean a lot to the HBO series and could even mean that "Silicon Valley" season 4 could be the show's swan song, TV Line reported. The Canadian actor said that regardless of what happens in the show, it could be the thing that takes the characters till the end.

Middleditch believes that nothing could be as ambitious as aiming for Internet 2.0 and said that this was the leading man's last shot. He did not say though that this was the last season but rather explained that there was only a certain amount of failure that Hendricks can take. Finally he said that possibly the sequel to this season could feature how they made billions out of their ideas.

The cast of "Silicon Valley" recently talked about how the show tries to keep its content fresh. Middleditch was with Kumali Nanjiani (Dinesh), Marin Starr (Gilfoyle), Zach Woods (Jared) and Amanda Crew (Monica) were at the "Recode Decode" podcast hosted by Kara Swisher and they talked about how they kept trying to reinvent the show from the first episode to "Silicon Valley" season 4, Recode reported.

Executive producers Alec Berg, Clay Tarver and Mike Judge were also guests and the cast said that the three showrunners were kind of responsible for expanding the characters from one season to another. Judge specifically said that keeping the show relevant was quite a challenge since much about technology is basically captivated by the new U.S. president. But he was quick to say that there could be life after "Silicon Valley" by revealing that they might tackle timely topics soon.

"Silicon Valley" season 4 next episode will air Friday, April 28, at 11 p.m. ET on HBO. Full episodes of the series are available at HBO.com

TagsSilicon Valley season 4, silicon valley, HBO

