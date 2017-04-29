Apple iPad Pro 2 News & Update: Launch In June, Apple Designed A10X Chipset Plus Specs & Features

There have been several leaks and speculations regarding Apple's plans on launching its next line-up of iPad Pro 2 devices. Many have claimed that the Cupertino tech-giant may launch the new devices at their WWDC event that is to take place in June. Following given is the information gathered regarding the device's specifications on the basis of numerous leaks and speculations.

According to a report published by MacWorld, Apple is expected to unveil new range of iPad Pro 2 devices at their WWDC event that is scheduled to take place between June 5 and June 9 at the McEnery Convention Centre in San Jose, California. Apple fans are hoping that there is no delay in the launch of these devices this time. Moreover, along with the Apple iPad Pro 2, the company might also be unveiling a new range of iMacs.

Another report published by BGR claims that the upcoming Apple iPad Pro 2 devices may come sporting a 12.9-inch display. There will another version will be sporting a 10.5-inch display as well. Both the versions will be powered by Apple's latest A10X chipset. Design-wise, while not a lot of change can be expected, however, many believe that the new range of devices may probably pack a sleeker design bezel-less and may even come accompanied with a second-gen pencil.

Separately, while reporting about the Apple Pencil 2, 9To5Mac claims that the former will come along with new changes. Apple Pencil 2 will also apparently be coming with an iPhone support along with MacBook trackpad features. However, whether the pencil will come as a complimentary add-on with the Apple iPad Pro 2 or users will have to buy it separately, is something that remains to be seen.

The price of the speculated Apple iPad Pro 2 hasn't been revealed yet. Moreover, none of the above given information has been confirmed by the company.