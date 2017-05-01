Russian 'Pokemon GO' Player Arrested for Making Game Video Inside Church

Ruslan Sokolovsky was arrested and detained since last year for apparently filming inside a Russian Orthodox Church. The man was apparently making a "Pokemon GO" video inside the church and made jokes about Jesus.

The "Pokemon GO" player was apparently inside Yekaterinburg's Church of All Saints when he made the video. Shortly after posting the clip online in 2016, Ruslan Sokolovsky was arrested and detained ever since.

The Washington Post reports that the Orthodox Church is highly respected because it is near the site where Czar Nicholas II and his family were murdered. The "Pokemon GO" player had a trial last week to which says that he will be potentially imprisoned for three and a half years on the grounds of "inciting religious hatred."

Sokolovsky who identifies as an atheist says that even though he did some stupid things, he is in no way, shape or form, an extremist. Kotaku notes that the "Pokemon GO" player said in a statement that he finds his possible punishment barbaric.

The "Pokemon GO" player adds that many people in the past have been imprisoned for longer because they joked about Stalin and communism. He finds the decision savage and adds that he does not understand how such offense could warrant that kind of punishment.

Prosecutors have tried to justify their arrest on Sokolovsky by saying that his slur on a religious figure using "Pokemon GO" is an infraction. They said that it falls under "violation of the right to freedom of belief."

It turns out that Sokolovsky wasn't the only one who finds his potential sentencing harsh. Many have opposed against the Russian law saying that arresting the "Pokemon GO" blogger is against free speech and freedom of expression. The most visible group that stands with him is human rights organization, Amnesty International. His final sentence will be known on May 11.