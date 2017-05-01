Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, May 01, 2017 | Updated at 10:42 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Russian 'Pokemon GO' Player Arrested for Making Game Video Inside Church

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 01, 2017 05:58 AM EDT
Pokemon Go Craze Hits New York City

Pokemon Go Craze Hits New York City(Photo : Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Ruslan Sokolovsky was arrested and detained since last year for apparently filming inside a Russian Orthodox Church. The man was apparently making a "Pokemon GO" video inside the church and made jokes about Jesus.

The "Pokemon GO" player was apparently inside Yekaterinburg's Church of All Saints when he made the video. Shortly after posting the clip online in 2016, Ruslan Sokolovsky was arrested and detained ever since.

The Washington Post reports that the Orthodox Church is highly respected because it is near the site where Czar Nicholas II and his family were murdered. The "Pokemon GO" player had a trial last week to which says that he will be potentially imprisoned for three and a half years on the grounds of "inciting religious hatred."

Sokolovsky who identifies as an atheist says that even though he did some stupid things, he is in no way, shape or form, an extremist. Kotaku notes that the "Pokemon GO" player said in a statement that he finds his possible punishment barbaric.

The "Pokemon GO" player adds that many people in the past have been imprisoned for longer because they joked about Stalin and communism. He finds the decision savage and adds that he does not understand how such offense could warrant that kind of punishment.

Prosecutors have tried to justify their arrest on Sokolovsky by saying that his slur on a religious figure using "Pokemon GO" is an infraction. They said that it falls under "violation of the right to freedom of belief."

It turns out that Sokolovsky wasn't the only one who finds his potential sentencing harsh. Many have opposed against the Russian law saying that arresting the "Pokemon GO" blogger is against free speech and freedom of expression. The most visible group that stands with him is human rights organization, Amnesty International. His final sentence will be known on May 11.

SEE ALSO

'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Game Reveals Kylo Ren, Rey Costumes for Upcoming 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Movie

'Dark Souls 3' Speedrun World Record is 85 Minutes; Game Speculated to Have Nintendo Switch Version

'Batman: Arkham' VR Comes on Steam for Vive, Oculus Rift - Watch Trailer Here!

'Overwatch' Pro Gamer Accidentally Streams Racist Ranked Match; Gets Fired By Organization

'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' Returns 700 Years Before 'Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind'

TagsPokemon GO, Orthodox Church, Ruslan Sokolovsky

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Federal Immigration Laws Columbia President Juan Manuel Santos

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Ed Sheeran Will Sing to Maisie Williams' Arya in HBO 'Game of Thrones' Season 7

Ed Sheeran teases his appearance for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season 7 show.
'Beauty And The Beast' New York Screening

Emma Watson Loves For 'Beauty and the Beast 2' to Happen; Disney Sequel Should Focus on Belle's Career
'Batman: Arkham VR'

'Batman: Arkham' VR Comes on Steam for Vive, Oculus Rift - Watch Trailer Here!
Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures
Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming
'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Grand Opening

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'
Widowmaker in 'Overwatch'

'Overwatch' Pro Gamer Accidentally Streams Racist Ranked Match; Gets Fired By Organization

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Event From Niantic To Introduce SHINY characters

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

Supergirl 2x01: Clark Kent and Kara Danvers aka Superman and Supergirl #7
Entertainment

'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Rhea, Mon-El's Mom Has Evil Plans, Offering Proposal to Lena Luthor; EP Hinted Big Fights & Guests in Season 2 Finale

Battlefield 1 Sprine Update Highlights
Tech

'Battlefield 1' Spring Update Confirmed To Feature Platoons, New Weapons, Private Servers & More

OnePlus is planning to bring the latest Android OS to its phones.
Business

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Culture

Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Star Chris Pratt No Longer Takes Fan Selfies
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics