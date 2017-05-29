Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 01, 2017 | Updated at 7:04 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Viral Photos of Caught Giant Frog Believed to be Infamous ‘Frogzilla’

By Ottoniel Campos (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 29, 2017 05:38 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Viral Image of Giant Bullfrog 'Frogzilla'

Viral Image of Giant Bullfrog 'Frogzilla'(Photo : Facebook)

The snapped photo of the giant frog caught by a man in Texas has gone viral.

Both the Internet and wildlife experts are trying to figure out the photo's authenticity of the giant frog, also known as "Frogzilla."

Markcuz Rangel, smiling with a rifle in one hand and a 13-pound massive creature on the other, is seen in the photo. Rangel claims that he bagged and captured it in a pond on a ranch near Batesville.

Even though many claim the image is not real, a wildlife worker says the monster amphibian is 100 percent real.

Well, maybe not as a monster, but more like an optical illusion of a really big frog.

Steve Lightfoot, a spokesman for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said the image is real but doesn't mean it will destroy Tokyo

"It's not as bigly as it appears," Lightfoot told Chron.com.

"[It was an] optical illusion created by extending frog toward the camera - similar to what you see with fishermen holding up fish to make them appear larger," said Lightfoot, who still appreciated the enormousness of the amphibian. "Still a big bullfrog, though."

The Internet's craze over the monster frog began once the South Texas Hunting Association shared the photos on its Facebook page, reports Chron.com.

The viral photos also picked up more steam when reports suggested the giant bullfrog was shot and killed with a rifle.

Many were outraged that Rangel did not let the frog live in peace, regardless of its size.

SEE ALSO

Bored? Just Unlock Your Smartphone

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

Cop's First Question to Cyclist Hit by Truck: ‘You’re Illegal?’

ICE Agents Raid Kitchen and Arrest Workers after Eating Breakfast at Restaurant

TagsViral News, trending news, Fishing

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

charging bull fearless girl

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

The Bodyguard Musical Fela Dominguez

A new low for golfing great Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charges

The acclaimed golfer sinks into a deeper hole.
O.J. Simpson could be free as early as October 2017.

O.J. Simpson Could Be Released This Year
Salsa dancing in the end zone finally unbanned by NFL.

NFL Suddenly Remembers to Have Fun
Fernando Gaviria

Watch how a 22 year old Colombian wins historic fourth race at Giro d´Italia (VIDEO)
Isaiah Thomas Leads Celtics To Game 1 Victory Over Wizards.

NBA Playoffs: Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth, Still Carries Boston Celtics To Game 1 Win Vs Wizards
Spurs Look To Advance With Game 6 Win Over Grizz

NBA Playoffs: Spurs Look To Close Out Series Vs. Grizzlies In Game 6
Sebastian Vettel official photo

Sebastian Vettel Confident Red Will Prevail Over Silver In Mercedes Dominated Sochi F1 Race

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

Tainted Nacho Cheese Kills California Man

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)

Tom Cruise Confirms "Top Gun" Sequel In Production

Hungry Bear Tries To Break Into a Doughnut Delivery Car in Colorado

The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Latest Spanish-Language Song ‘Mirate’ At 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics