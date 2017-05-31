'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

La Lupe will get a bit more time in the spotlight.(Photo : Image courtesy of Fania Records)

The bold and brash Cuban singer La Lupe will have her life and music be subject to a June 9 tribute concert at New York City's Aaron Davis Hall.

Known for her tempestuous and seductive aura in and out of her music, the Cuban native, born Lupe Victoria Yolí Raymond, earned the title "Queen of Latin Soul" after touring with legendary Puerto Rican band leader Tito Puente in the 1960s. Amassing dedicated fanbases in Cuba and the U.S., she was signed to the legendary Latin music company Fania Records and released numerous hits, including "La Tirana" and a notable rendition of Frank Sinatra's "My Way."

The "Queen of Latin Soul" La Lupe will be remembered with a NYC concert https://t.co/LCRdKXX3GP Advertisement — billboard (@billboard) May 30, 2017

Bolero, son, guracha, the genre did not matter, fans knew when they were listening to La Lupe and her fiery voice. Her proud display of her African roots, attention-grabbing on stage outfits, and her fierce sense of feminism in her songs made La Lupe an icon of Latin music the world over.

In the week leading up to the concert, held in Harlem's City College, a screening of PBS documentary surround La Lupe's life and career will be shown along with a panel discussing her legacy and influence on the Afro-Latino community and its art. Three powerful female performers operating in the mold of La Lupe, La Bruja, Calma Carmona and Nina Rodríguez, will perform songs from her catalogue at the concert.

More information about times, locations and ticketing for the concert can be found here.