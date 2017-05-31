Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 01, 2017 | Updated at 7:06 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 31, 2017 01:45 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
La Lupe will get a bit more time in the spotlight.

La Lupe will get a bit more time in the spotlight.(Photo : Image courtesy of Fania Records)

The bold and brash Cuban singer La Lupe will have her life and music be subject to a June 9 tribute concert at New York City's Aaron Davis Hall.

Known for her tempestuous and seductive aura in and out of her music, the Cuban native, born Lupe Victoria Yolí Raymond, earned the title "Queen of Latin Soul" after touring with legendary Puerto Rican band leader Tito Puente in the 1960s. Amassing dedicated fanbases in Cuba and the U.S., she was signed to the legendary Latin music company Fania Records and released numerous hits, including "La Tirana" and a notable rendition of Frank Sinatra's "My Way."

Bolero, son, guracha, the genre did not matter, fans knew when they were listening to La Lupe and her fiery voice. Her proud display of her African roots, attention-grabbing on stage outfits, and her fierce sense of feminism in her songs made La Lupe an icon of Latin music the world over.

In the week leading up to the concert, held in Harlem's City College, a screening of PBS documentary surround La Lupe's life and career will be shown along with a panel discussing her legacy and influence on the Afro-Latino community and its art. Three powerful female performers operating in the mold of La Lupe, La Bruja, Calma Carmona and Nina Rodríguez, will perform songs from her catalogue at the concert.

More information about times, locations and ticketing for the concert can be found here.

SEE ALSO

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

Justin Bieber Replaces ‘Despacito’ Lyrics and Sings “Burrito” and “Dorito”

Salma Hayek brings a mariachi band to Cannes' party (VIDEO)

Tagsla lupe, Latin Music, Cuba

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

La Lupe will get a bit more time in the spotlight.

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

The fiery songstress' musical legacy will be finally be celebrated.
iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Ed Sheeran Will Sing to Maisie Williams' Arya in HBO 'Game of Thrones' Season 7
'Beauty And The Beast' New York Screening

Emma Watson Loves For 'Beauty and the Beast 2' to Happen; Disney Sequel Should Focus on Belle's Career
'Batman: Arkham VR'

'Batman: Arkham' VR Comes on Steam for Vive, Oculus Rift - Watch Trailer Here!
Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures
Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming
'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Grand Opening

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

Tainted Nacho Cheese Kills California Man

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)

Tom Cruise Confirms "Top Gun" Sequel In Production

Hungry Bear Tries To Break Into a Doughnut Delivery Car in Colorado

The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Latest Spanish-Language Song ‘Mirate’ At 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics