Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 | Updated at 8:44 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

From Best to Almost Worse in Sex: Katy Perry Rates Her Ex-Orlando Bloom, John Mayer and Diplo

By Ottoniel Campos (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 13, 2017 07:13 AM EDT
Katy Perry

Katy Perry(Photo : World Wide Livestream)

Pop singer Katy Perry partnered with English TV host James Corden for her World Wide livestream session where she was dared to rank which ex was better in bed.

Actor Orlando Bloom, singer and song writer John Mayer and DJ and music producer Diplo probably never thought they were competing on Katy Perry's 'Best in Bed' award, but now they are ranked from top to bottom in sexual prowess.

During the livestream, "The Late Late Show" host played his popular game "Spill Your Guts,' a truth or dare type of game where she was dared to rank her three exes.

The 32-year-old singer refused to answer and said that they were "all amazing lovers" and she "would have sex with all of them after I get up out of this place."

Refusing to answer would have forced her to take the dare and eat the 1,000-year-old egg that was waiting to be consumed by the starlet.

But she quickly changed her mind after Corden continued inquiring, which one of her exes was the better.

"Just give me a 1-2-3," Corden pried. "I think Diplo is third because I think there's a reason people become DJs."

Corden starts the count with Diplo and Perry nods yes, as to suggest he's third.

"Mayer, then Bloom?" he asks.

She shakes her head.

"Bloom, then Mayer?"

Perry confirms with a nod as her blushed face looks away.

Orlando Bloom and Perry dated for over a year before breaking up early 2017.

Before Bloom, she dated Mayer on and off before splitting up in 2015. And somewhere in between that time Perry hooked up with Diplo around 2014.

Unfortunately, comedian and Perry's ex-husband didn't make the top three.

TagsKaty Perry, James Corden, The Late Late Show With James Corden, Orlando Bloom, John Mayer, DJ Diplo, best in sex, Sex, video

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Bachelor in Paradise Stops Production Over Corine Olympios Allegedly Not Giving Sexual Consent to DeMario Jackson

Brazilian Teenager Humiliated with ‘I am a Thief’ Permanently Inked on Forehead

Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017

Brown Girls Is Coming to HBO

Latin Lives & Immigration

statehood us visa

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

best in sex corinne olympios

Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017

Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017

The highest-paid athletes are usually the top tier athletes in their respective sport that receive annual salaries from their sport and endorsement deals, which has accumulated to $3.15 billion, according to Forbes's list of 100 highest-paid athletes.
USAvsMEX

See The Highlights of USA vs Mexico In FIFA World Cup 2018 Qualifiers
Kevin Durant could dethrone King James.

What You Need To Know For The 2017 NBA Finals
Phillies star outfielder and Venezuelan-born Odubel Herrera's leadership skills were called into question.

Hall of Famer Apologizes For Suggesting That Latino Player Must Speak English
Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals

Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals
A new low for golfing great Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charges
O.J. Simpson could be free as early as October 2017.

O.J. Simpson Could Be Released This Year
WATCH RELATED VIDEO

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Microsoft Surface Phone 2017 News & Update: Release In September, Find Out The Specs, Features & Price

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics