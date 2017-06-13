From Best to Almost Worse in Sex: Katy Perry Rates Her Ex-Orlando Bloom, John Mayer and Diplo

Pop singer Katy Perry partnered with English TV host James Corden for her World Wide livestream session where she was dared to rank which ex was better in bed.

Actor Orlando Bloom, singer and song writer John Mayer and DJ and music producer Diplo probably never thought they were competing on Katy Perry's 'Best in Bed' award, but now they are ranked from top to bottom in sexual prowess.

During the livestream, "The Late Late Show" host played his popular game "Spill Your Guts,' a truth or dare type of game where she was dared to rank her three exes.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old singer refused to answer and said that they were "all amazing lovers" and she "would have sex with all of them after I get up out of this place."

Refusing to answer would have forced her to take the dare and eat the 1,000-year-old egg that was waiting to be consumed by the starlet.

But she quickly changed her mind after Corden continued inquiring, which one of her exes was the better.

"Just give me a 1-2-3," Corden pried. "I think Diplo is third because I think there's a reason people become DJs."

Corden starts the count with Diplo and Perry nods yes, as to suggest he's third.

"Mayer, then Bloom?" he asks.

She shakes her head.

"Bloom, then Mayer?"

Perry confirms with a nod as her blushed face looks away.

Orlando Bloom and Perry dated for over a year before breaking up early 2017.

Before Bloom, she dated Mayer on and off before splitting up in 2015. And somewhere in between that time Perry hooked up with Diplo around 2014.

Unfortunately, comedian and Perry's ex-husband didn't make the top three.