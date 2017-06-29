Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, July 06, 2017

Navy SEAL Who Shot bin Laden Slams WH Press Secretary for Praising VA

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 29, 2017 10:58 AM EDT
Navy SEAL Who Shot bin Laden Slams Deputy White House Press Secretary for Praising VA

Photo : Robert O'Neill / Twitter

Robert O'Neill, the former U.S. Navy SEAL who reportedly shot and killed Osama bin Laden during a clandestine, 2011 raid, slammed deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for lauding praise at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

During a televised press briefing, the White House spokesperson lashed out at journalists for not reporting on success stories, such as the Trump administration's efforts at reforming the VA.

O'Neill took the opportunity on Wednesday to rebuke Sanders' claim on Twitter.

"I just heard [Sarah Huckabee] talk about 'successes' at the VA," O'Neill tweeted. "PLEASE explain and I would LOVE to debate you. VA is a damn insult to vets!!"

As the man who wrote a lucrative book about the SEAL Team 6 operation that took out the infamous al Qaeda leader, O'Neill pressed the notion that he is fortunate enough to be able to afford private health insurance, a luxury that he claims is unattainable for most military veterans.

O'Neill went on with the barrage of tweets, writing "I want to invite [Sarah Huckabee] to go with me to ANY VA to see how awful they are. I'm sure daddy got you better healthcare...and that job!"

Back-tracking on his comments, O'Neill later elaborated on the true target of his underlying frustration. "I was too hard on [Sarah Huckabee] but she should go pop in to the VA right up the street...unannounced and see what a depressing dump!"

The White House has yet to respond to O'Neill's Twitterstorm.

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

Chile vs Germany

Chile vs. Germany 2017 Confederations Cup Final Streaming Info, Schedule, Predictions, and Preview

Get ready for the final matchup of the big tournament.
Germany celebrates after scoring against El Tri.

Confederations Cup: Highlights from Germany’s Blitz-Like 4-1 Win Against Mexico
Venus Williams

Venus Williams Blamed In Fatal Car Crash
Portuguese Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Overjoyed with Twins

Superstar Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Overjoyed with Twins
Claudio Bravo

Claudio Bravo Becomes National Hero, Defeats Portugal 3-0 In Penalties (VIDEOS)
The Knicks Fire Phil Jackson And Fans Rejoice

The Knicks Fire Phil Jackson And Fans Rejoice On Social Media
LaVar Ball squares up with WWE superstar The Miz

LaVar Ball Squares Up with WWE’s The Miz

