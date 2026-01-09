Fans of Pikachu and Happy Meals have reason to celebrate: Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) cards are expected to return to McDonald's Happy Meals in 2026 as part of a major anniversary celebration. Reports from reputable gaming and entertainment news sources say the promotion is set to run in February and March 2026, timed to coincide with Pokémon's 30th anniversary year — a milestone that has fans and collectors on alert worldwide.

Although McDonald's and The Pokémon Company have not yet issued a full official list of what cards will be included, past collaborations and credible leaks give enthusiasts clues about what to expect. Historically, these promotions have been a mix of reprints of beloved cards and special anniversary or promo variants, and the 2026 edition is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet for long-time collectors and newcomers alike.

Happy Meal Format Likely to Mirror Past Campaigns

According to industry reporting and leaks from trusted sources such as PokeBeach, the Happy Meal TCG packs in 2026 will probably follow the familiar formula from previous years: a mini booster pack of four cards, typically featuring one holographic card and three non-holo cards. This format has been a staple of McDonald's Pokémon promotions because it balances collectibility with broad appeal to children and collectors alike.

Given that the 2026 offering celebrates Pokémon's 30th anniversary, speculation suggests that the set could be larger or include special anniversary variants, much like the 50-card McDonald's set released for Pokémon's 25th anniversary in 2021, which featured every Generation I starter and became a hit among collectors.

Cards Fans Hope to See in 2026 Packs

While no official card list has been released yet, collectors are already speculating — based on past promotions and anniversary trends — about potential inclusions:

Special Pikachu Variant: One of the most talked-about possibilities comes from a rare card recently debuted in Japan showing Pikachu eating a burger. This promo is a cult favourite among Pokémon fans, and speculation is high that an English or globally released version could appear in the 2026 Happy Meal run.

Classic Celebrations Variants: Cards that echo the Pokémon TCG Celebrations series — released for Pokémon's 25th anniversary — might be reprinted or reimagined for this milestone year, potentially with special 30th-anniversary markings.

Reprints of Fan Favourites: Based on what McDonald's included in 2025 and previous years, iconic Pokémon like Charizard, Pikachu, Eevee, Rayquaza and Dragonite could be reappearing — either in standard art form or with unique Happy Meal branding. Past McDonald's promotions featured similar fan-favourite selections.

Scarcity and Collector Frenzy Could Follow

Fans remember that Pokémon Happy Meal card releases can cause intense demand. During one earlier promotion, McDonald's Japan had to stop the card giveaway after customers bought Happy Meals in bulk for the cards and discarded the food, creating chaos and shortages. That event increased the cards' secondary market value and raised concerns about how supply will be managed for the 2026 anniversary run.

Timing and Availability

For the US market, reports indicate the Pokémon TCG Happy Meal promotion will likely run from February through March 2026, aligning with Pokémon Day on 27 February, a date the franchise often uses to announce major milestones and releases. Cards will be available only with the purchase of a Happy Meal, so collectors are advised to plan early.

Originally published on IBTimes UK