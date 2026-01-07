There is a new trend going around the plastic surgery community with doctors using cadaver fat as fillers, it's called alloClae, but what exactly is it, and is it safe? Here's everything we know about this new product.

alloClae is a new aesthetic product from manufacturer Tiger Aesthetics that is quickly gaining traction among patients eager to enhance their appearance without undergoing general anaesthesia or taking extended time off work.

Marketed as a discreet, in-office option, it has particularly appealed to professionals who want to look their best in the boardroom without the downtime associated with traditional cosmetic surgery.

Unlike conventional procedures that rely on implants or a patient's own body fat to add volume to areas such as the hips or breasts, alloClae takes a different approach.

alloClae From Cadaver Fats

As reported by Business Insider, the treatment uses donor fat sourced from cadavers, making it a first-of-its-kind body filler in the cosmetic industry. While the innovation has sparked curiosity and debate, it also comes at a steep price, with procedures reportedly costing as much as $100,000, but for its price, it also comes with convenience.

Caroline Van Hove, president of Tiger Aesthetics describe the procedure as a 'lunchtime Botox procedure.' She added, 'That is still the appeal of medically aesthetic products that are minimally invasive, meaning you have little downtime.

Furthermore, alloClae is part of a broader surge in demand for less invasive cosmetic treatments.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, minimally invasive procedures — ranging from Botox to lip fillers — are increasing at a faster rate than surgical cosmetic procedures, with more than 28 million performed last year alone.

Dr Barrett, also known in his YouTube handle as Barrett Plastic Surgery, is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon in Beverly Hills, California, specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, has showcased the product in his channel and explained it.

'This is an injectable fat. A lot of people ask, "What can I do if I don't have enough fat to inject?" In the past, we've used Sculptra, and I still use it, but CiTra has now introduced alloClae. It's essentially cadaveric fat, and the procedure can be done while the patient is awake. Using a small injection cannula, the fat is injected into the buttocks to create volume,' Dr Barret said.

Dr Barrett said that the product works very well. However, natural fat is still much better and more affordable, given that alloClae can be expensive, but it's an amazing alternative to those who don't have enough fat.

He said, 'For those who don't have sufficient fat or don't want to undergo anaesthesia for liposuction, this is a strong alternative that can be performed under local anaesthetic.'

Is alloClae Safe?

As expected, many are worried if it's a safe procedure or product to undergo. Even conservative commentator Collin Rugg has posted about it on his account, calling alloClae 'disgusting and horrific.'

REPORT: Plastic surgeons across the United States are now using "purified fat" from cadavers for cosmetic procedures, including BBLs.



Doctors are using dead bodies to extract fat and injecting it into patients.



The product, AlloClae, is "made from sterile fat harvested from… pic.twitter.com/ysvvLdrwK5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 6, 2026

But as reported by The New York Post, alloClae is 'made from sterile fat harvested from cadavers,' and Van Hove said alloClae is regulated by the FDA and that the approval process differs from that of implants or medications like Botox, as it's sold under a different designation.

Furthermore, donors are carefully screened for infectious diseases in line with strict Human Tissue Authority (HTA) guidelines and international medical standards.

The donor fat then undergoes an intensive process that removes all cells and genetic material, leaving only the fat structure behind. This helps ensure the recipient's body does not recognise it as foreign, greatly reducing the risk of immune reactions or rejection.

Tiger Aesthetics' system works like this: when individuals donate their bodies for science, such as for organ donation, tissue banks often collect abdominal fat cells.

The company then purchases the fat, screens it for diseases, purifies it, and processes it. By the end, the product has a consistency similar to clumpy butter in a syringe.

Ethical Standard of alloClae

Although alloClae is made from donated tissue taken from a deceased person, it is not as disturbing as it may sound.

Dr Bob Basu, president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, says that even patients who are initially uncomfortable with the idea often become more accepting once they understand it.

While alloClae may sound unusual, it provides a minimally invasive option for body enhancements without surgery. With strict safety measures and growing acceptance among doctors and patients, cadaver-derived fat is emerging as a novel frontier in cosmetic procedures.

Originally published on IBTimes UK