Thursday, July 12, 2018 | Updated at 2:54 PM ET

Sega’s Classic Games Are Free on iPhone and Android

By Joel J. Martinez
First Posted: Jun 22, 2017 01:29 PM EDT
We hope you have enough free time on your hands these next few days because you are going to need it.

Sega launched its new iOS app, Sega Forever, on Thursday, which will feature all of its retro video games.

Every single one of the company's classic Sega Genesis games will be available to iPhone and Android users for free. Yes, you read that right. Free.

Today's launch unveils five staples in Sega's catalogue, including the original Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, Comix Zone, Kid Chameleon, and Phantasy Star II.

Moving forward on a bi-weekly basis, the company plans to make available the entirety of its video game library to customers over the next few months and years.

Company representatives stated "it will include both official emulations and ported games that pan all Sega console eras, each adapted specifically for mobile devices while remaining faithful to the original games."

The app is now available for download on all iPhone and Android devices worldwide.

