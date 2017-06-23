Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, July 12, 2018 | Updated at 2:13 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Former Lover Of El Chapo and Mexican Congresswoman Caught at U.S.- Mexico Border

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 23, 2017 03:45 PM EDT
Close

A former Meixcan state legislator financially and romantically linked to Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán was arrested Wednesday after trying to enter the United States.

Lucero Guadalupe Sánchez was detained by federal law enforcement officials Wednesday as she was attempting to cross the border from Tijuana into San Diego. The U.S. Attorney's office in San Diego said they had conducted several wiretap investigations over 2013-2014 of El Chapo's associates that linked Sanchez to discussions concerning money laundering and the transport of illicit drug profits.

Sanchez was reportedly trying to enter the U.S. on some kind of asylum status, willing to give out information on the cartel to American law enforcement, a statement that is being backed up by her lawyers.

“Neither she nor we had any idea that she was under investigation,” attorney Francisco Verdugo told  the San Diego Union-Tribune. “If she had, she wouldn’t have gone there.”

Sanchez, a former state legislator for Sinaloa where El Chapo considers his home operating base, denies that she was ever El Chapo's girlfriend. Signed affidavits attached to Sanchez's arrest warrant have her on tape declaring herself El Chapo's lover and detailed knowledge that only an eyewitness would have of his February 2014 escape from Mexican police via tunnels under his Culiacan, Mexico residence.

In her first court appearance on Thursday, Magistrate Judge Barbara Major ordered Lopez to be held without bail because of her high flight risk. "El Chapodiputada" or the "Chapo Legislator" has been repudiated by her former political party in Mexico and distanced themselves from Lopez, citing a lack of devotion to their cause.

This isn't a first for El Chapo, his pregnant daughter was caught trying to sneak into the U.S. with a fake visa in September 2012. When he's not worried about his associates dropping like flies from a U.S. federal prison, he gets angry that a TV show is getting all the details of his life wrong.

TagsMexico, drug cartels, El Chapo, Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez, U.S.-Mexico Border, lover, Girlfriend

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Was President Trump Wrong To Call Mexico "Second Deadliest Country" Behind Syria?

The Head of Argentina's Biggest Black Market Had A "Scarface"-Style Shootout

Tejano Man Goes To Court To Change His Name To Trump

Shocking Gap Between Latin America’s Presidential Salaries And Workers Minimum Wage

US&World

who can enter to us sanctuary city

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

immmigrants post

This Little Frida Kahlo-Impersonator Is Excited for the Big Birthday Celebration

Frida Kahlo Festival in Dallas Is Setting a World Record

Fans are preparing to set a Gunness World Record on July 6 celebrating the artist's birthday.
Best for Surfing - Lanikai Beach, Hawaii

America’s 10 Best Beaches and What To Do There
Don't expect Brady to start playing some defense now.

Tom Brady Takes on a Sumo Wrestler And Loses Badly (VIDEO)
Latinos and Muslims Come Together During Ramadan

Tacos Bring Latinos and Muslims Together During Ramadan
Brazil Teenager Inked on Forehead

Brazilian Teenager Humiliated with ‘I am a Thief’ Permanently Inked on Forehead
Airplane in the sky

How to Buy The Cheapest Flights Ever
The discovery is shaking up the idea of human evolution.

We're Older Than We Think: New Fossils Change Ideas Of Human Evolution
Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$389,290 Check Given to Fidencio Sanchez, Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After Fundraising Campaign Ends on GoFundMe
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Craving Chocolate? Your Addiction Might Mean You Need Dad´s Love

6 Satisfying Vegan Quesadillas You Need to Try

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

8 Healthy Recipes to Satisfy Your Taco Addiction

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics