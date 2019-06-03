Activists Renew Battle to Legalize Some Abortions in Argentina, Lawmakers
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Argentine activists on Tuesday were launching a renewed effort to legalize elective abortions in the homeland of Pope Francis after narrowly falling short last year.
Lawmakers said they would introduce a bill to legalize abortion for pregnancies up to 14 weeks. A similar measure last year passed the lower house of Congress but was defeated in the Senate under heavy opposition by religious organizations.