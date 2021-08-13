Noah Singer, one of the rising artists in the music industry, is a singer and song composer who is currently living in South Florida. Now, this guy is about to release his new single titled "Sunrise."

MEI Recordings, a management and public relations company, dedicated to discovering artists, announced that the new song would arrive on Aug. 13.



As of the moment, Noah Singer is handled by a good organization since MEI Recordings' main goal is to help rising artists become more popular.



On the other hand, the management also said that they want local artists to achieve worldwide fame.



My new song Sunrise is live now!! Go stream now!https://t.co/NEc2vRbJYC — Noah Singer 周末 (@noahisasinger) August 13, 2021

"We pride ourselves on aiding artists reach their full potential, particularly focusing on career longevity and legacy," said MEI Recordings via its official website.

Noah Singer's New Single To Be Released on Spotify

Singer's management included the private link for the artist's upcoming single "Sunrise. Aside from this, the company also provided the link for the song's cover artwork.

"Last year, Noah Singer exploded onto the scene with the releases of his debut song and album, 'Journey.' The single, 'Journey,' has accumulated over 100,000 streams and peaked on the iTunes Charts at #64," explained MEI Recordings.

The music manager added that the composer's recent song album was able to generate a total of 200,000 streams. Aside from this, Noah also showed his talent after his single "Journey" was able to take the number 44 spot on iTunes Charts.

And now, it seems like his upcoming song "Sunrise" could also generate thousands of streams and could even take a spot on iTunes Charts, especially since it focuses on the rough path of a relationship.

What To Expect From 'Sunrise'

Managing Noah Singer's music studios explained that the new "Sunrise" song is about overcoming a hard relationship, especially those who feel like their partners are continuously changing.

MEI Recordings added that the new masterpiece could encourage many couples to leave their issues behind and look forward to the next day, allowing them to be at their best.

On the other hand, "Sunrise" also promotes a relationship that thrives together, which is something that most couples are missing in their relationship.

With all the world's problems, many partners are having a hard time keeping their connection. If you are one of them, then "Sunrise" could be the song for both of you.

