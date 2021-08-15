East Nashville residents showed that even the community could help fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by supporting their health workers.

As of the moment, doctors and other medical experts are risking their lives to save as many patients as possible, especially since the deadly novel coronavirus now stems from new variants, including Delta and Lambda.

Since health workers also need all the help, they could get from government officials and residents, the East Nashville community decided to create a non-profit program that would food and other essential items that medical experts currently need.

Sandee Gertz, Every Day Poetry's Former Radio Host, decided to lead the latest "Random Snacks of Kindness for Healthcare Workers" project. The new program was created after more and more people decided to volunteer in the act of kindness.

East Nashville Residents Now Support Health Workers

According to News Channel 5's latest report, the main goal of the East Nashville community's fundraising program is to gather resources from local businesses, which would later be dispersed to healthcare workers fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They said things like little candies in baggies because they can grab them and they need to get through their shift quickly," said Gertz. "So we asked a lot of the healthcare workers what they really could use. Tonight we delivered a full meal but another time we might deliver the coffee drinks and the sugar and the caffeine," she added.

If you want to donate, all you need to do is click this link. After that, you will be directed to the official GoFundMe website of the "Random Snacks of Kindness for Healthcare Workers" project. You can either share the fundraising program or donate any amount you want.

As of the moment, East Nashville volunteers can generate $905, which is still quite far from its $5,000 goal.

Young COVID-19 Infections Continuously Increase!

According to Reuters' latest report, the infection cases among young patients have now hit a high record number in the United States. Experts confirmed that the new Delta variant is the one responsible for the rising young infections.

On the other hand, Global News reported that the United States is now suffering from an average record of 650 deaths every day. Medical researchers are now alarmed since it is more than 80% compared to the previous two weeks' record.

