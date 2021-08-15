WATCH: Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Shows Off His Dog's Swimming Skills; IG Users are Amazed by His Furry Friend

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist Caeleb Dressel seems to have a new furry competitor.

After winning in the recent international sports event, the popular swimmer is now relaxing and spending his free time training his dog named Jane. He even posted a video of him and his dog training in an Olympic size pool.

"Someone check the time to 25, she's built to float not for speed," he captioned via his official Instagram account.

His latest post was able to gather more than 700,000 views from his fans. The viral footage also attracted a lot of swimmers, who shared their opinions.

"Start is still better than mine," said one of the amazed commentators in the comment section.

On the other hand, some Instagram users even said that the trending video made their day.

Caeleb Dressel's Dog Is Also a Talented Swimmer

In the first part of the video, you can see that Jane has a great posture before diving into the pool. On the other hand, Dressel was holding a red tube, which his dog followed while swimming.

Although his speed is not comparable to a human swimmer, many fans were still amazed by his skills. Business Insider reported that Jane is a black labrador capable of completing a 25-meter swimming activity.

The report even jokingly said that if the Olympic Paris 2024 decided to allow dogs to compete in the swimming category, the United States would know who to call.

On the other hand, Jane also makes sudden appearances on the gold medalist Instagram account when they are not practicing in the pool.

Are Dogs Natural Swimmers?

American Kennel Club explained that not all dogs have natural swimming abilities. Natural born swimmers include Labrador Retriever, Nova Scotia Dick Tolling Retriever, and other breeds.

Based on their name, these furry animals were bred to catch birds floating above the water. However, if you are not familiar with your dog's breed, it is advisable to let your pet wear a life vest if ever you decided to let him swim in a pool.

On the other hand, there are also some signs you can check to see if your dog is confident in his swimming skills. These include the following:

Ears up

Head bobbing

Tail wagging

Alert stance

Calm behavior

Staying afloat

