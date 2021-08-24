The official trailer of "Spider-man: No Way Home" was released on Monday, following an alleged leak on social media.

The official trailer of the third installment of the MCU film revealed that Peter Parker would traverse the multiverse, as some of the villains from the previous Spider-Man films would make their appearance on the upcoming "No Way Home" installment.

Multiverse Villains Return in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Several villains, such as Doc Octopus and Green Goblin, from the previous Spider-Man movies, will make their appearance in the upcoming installment of the MCU film.

The only villain deliberately shown in the trailer was Doc Ock, which Alfred Molina will play. Doc Ock's signature robotic tentacle was also seen in the trailer, with the villain saying a "menacing" hello to Peter Parker.

Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin character will also appear. Though Dafoe is not shown, his iconic laugh and the villain's signature bomb appear in the trailer. Molina and Dafoe were both on Maguire's Spider-Man.

Jamie Foxx as Electro will also appear in the latest installment of the MCU film, as the trailer showed yellow lightning.

Variety reported that Foxx recently revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that his role "Electro" would be reawakened. According to Screen Rant, the actor teased a new look for Electro in the Instagram post he later deleted.

The revelation of the multiverse villains on "Spider-Man: No Way Home" comes a day after the trailer allegedly leaked on social media. Sony acted quickly to take down the users' videos who deliberately shared the leaked version of the trailer.

Aome of the videos of the alleged trailer shared by netizens were taken down and slapped with a copyright message. On Monday, Sony seemed to make fun of the leak.

"Shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now," Sony tweeted.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The story of the third installment of the MCU film would circle around Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man revealed to the public. The story would continue when Parker was framed for murdering Mysterio, prompting the protagonist to be on the run.

The trailer revealed that the teenage superhero would go to Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, to ask for help to make everyone forget he's Spider-Man.

Apart from the revelation of identity, the trailer also showed Peter Parker being on a train and showcasing all the reality-bending action sequences.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" will hit theaters on December 17.

