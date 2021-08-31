Singer-songwriter Benji Madden gushed over her wife Cameron Diaz on Monday as he posted a heartfelt tribute to celebrate the 49th birthday of the actress.

The heartfelt message was posted on Madden's social media, as he also professed his love publicly for the actress.

Benji Madden Posts Heartfelt Message For Cameron Diaz's Birthday

Benji Madden took to Instagram to once again proclaim his love for Cameron Diaz. The singer-songwriter posted a snap of a painting matching it with a cheesy caption on the photo-sharing app.

"Happy Birthday my wife, you are so beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you," said Madden, adding that he admires what Diaz does and who she is now, "day in and day out."

Apart from professing his love for Cameron Diaz, Madden also said it was challenging to put all his feelings in an Instagram post. However, the singer said he loved having a reason to say how he loves the actress out loud.

The love between the couple was also felt by Madden's brother, Joel Madden, as he commented and called Cameron Diaz "the best."

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz Romance

The romance between Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz sparked in 2014. At the time, a source said the two were dating. According to reports, the two were introduced by Madden's sister-in-law, Nicole Richie.

In December 2014, the "Charlie's Angels" star and the singer were engaged after seven months of dating. Fast forward to January 2015, they exchanged their vows and married each other. They reportedly tied the knot on Diaz's house in Beverly Hills.

"It's pretty awesome. I didn't think it [marriage] was something I'd do, and I don't know if I'd have done it If I hadn't met my husband," Diaz said in a 2016 interview.

Cameron Diaz added that marriage was the biggest thing she did in her 40s. In January 2020, the couple revealed that they are proud parents of a baby girl named Raddix Nadden.

The couple asked for privacy but said that their daughter was "really cute," and some people would call her "Rad." The couple was reported to welcome their daughter in December 2019. Diaz was known to give birth at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Cameron Diaz on Returning to the Screen

As Cameron Diaz established her own family, E Online reported that it had been seven years since the actress appeared on the screen. Her most recent project was known to be the 2014 film "Annie," where she played the role of Ms. Hannigan.

In a February interview, Diaz shared that she still does not know if she will be making a movie soon.

"To have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child, I just couldn't," the actress noted.

Being off-screen, Cameron Diaz is now known to run her business called Avaline Wine.

