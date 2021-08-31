Rachael Leigh Cook Doesn't Want to Act on a Green Screen and Now Regrets Letting Go of 'X-Men' Rogue Role

Rachael Leigh Cook, an American Hollywood actress, shares her regret after turning down the role of Rogue in "X-Men." She said that the main reason for her disappointing decision was she always avoid acting on a green screen.

This means that she only wants a movie where her appearance is not combined with some CGIs and other special effects, especially when these visuals would change her overall appearance.

However, Yahoo Life reported that the Hollywood start now regrets her decision, especially when she first saw the movie's posters. When she declined the role, Anna Paquin, one of her co-stars in "She's All That," took the role.

On the other hand, she seems to be not blaming herself since she shared that some of her friends and other acquaintances told her that she deserves better.

Rachael Leigh Cook Now Regrets Not Being Rogue of 'X-Men'

According to Hollywood Reporter's latest report, Cook got the role offer before the 2000 "X-Men" film was released. But, since she doesn't want to act on a green screen, she declined the offer without a second thought.

READ NEXT: Cameron Diaz Receives a Love-Filled Birthday Message From Husband Benji Madden

On the other hand, she also explained that when she saw that the film became a blockbuster, she felt she was stuck in the so-called "movie jail."

"I really thought what everyone told me was correct when they said, 'What we need to do now is make sure you're taken seriously,'" the actress explained. "I definitely did things for the wrong reasons," she added.

Since this is the case, Britannica said that Paquin gladly became the teenage version of Rogue, one of the most powerful mutants in the "X-Men" movie franchise.

After that, she also played the same role in "X-Men 2," "X-Men: The Last Stand," as well as the "X-Men: Days of the Future Past."

What Rachael Did After Losing the Role

After she declined the role of Rogue, she instead focused on building her indie career. On the other hand, the Hollywood actress also has some movie projects lined up, including the upcoming "A Tourist's Guide to Love."

As of the moment, Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed yet if they would offer Cook another role in the MCU films.

READ MORE: 'Spider Man' Tom Holland Vs. Tobey Maguire Vs. Andrew Garfield: Who is Really the Best Spidey in the MCU?