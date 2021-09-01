Demi Lovato Admits Sliding Into 'Schitt's Creek' Star Emily Hampshire's DMs, Who Now Confirms She's Pansexual

Demi Lovato admitted that she slid into the DMs of Emily Hampshire, one of the most popular actresses in the well-known "Schitt's Creek," a Netflix series about a married couple going on bankruptcy.

EOnline stated that the singer and the Canadian actress shared their moments together when they were still trying to know one another. But, Emily said that she declined Lovato's offer as a dating prospect.

Because their age gap is 11 years, the popular Hollywood star said that she doesn't want to take their relationship in a serious, romantic way.

"You slid in my DMs and you said, 'Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it some time,'" shared Hampshire via BuzzFeed's latest report.

"And then you said, below it, 'And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.' You made it clear it was a date,'" she added.

Demi Lovato Says She's Non-Binary Individual

According to PageSix's latest report, Demi still tried to convince her crush to go on a date and try to go into a relationship with her. She even shared the relationship between Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson, with an age gap of 32 years.

READ MORE: Rachael Leigh Cook Doesn't Want to Act on a Green Screen and Now Regrets Letting Go of 'X-Men' Rogue Role

Although she gave Taylor and Paulson as examples, the American singer and composer said that she wasn't saying that Emily is Holland, although she is the older one.

But, Lovato's statement still made the actress laugh. The "Schitts Creek" star even said that she is definitely Taylor during that conversation, and she is proud of it.

On the other hand, Demi explained that she is a non-binary individual. She added that there's nothing wrong with dreaming of being the partner of Emily, especially since they already have a great friendly relationship back then.

However, it is still not enough to convince the actress, who also shared that she was going through a breakup at that time.

Hampshire Admits She's Pansexual

Aside from sharing their failed date, Hampshire also admitted that she is also a pansexual, a person that falls in love with other people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

She added that Dan Levy helped her through her journey of coming out as a member of the LGBTQ society. Emily also shared the wise words that Levy gave her, saying that she likes the wine and not the label, which is the true meaning of pansexual for him.

READ NEXT: Cameron Diaz Receives a Love-Filled Birthday Message From Husband Benji Madden