Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are still fighting each other for various reasons. SpaceX's CEO is the most vocal one about their feud since he usually tends to hit Amazon's boss on Twitter.

Now, Musk jokingly said that he wants to hit Bezos' head with his space lasers. He tweeted this after Ashlee Vance, a popular American business columnist, tagged the billionaire in a post, Blue Origin hiring former Amazon consultants, who are linked to the JEDI contracting process.

"At what point does @elonmusk have a Falcon Heavy hover over Bezos's house all day?" asked Vance on Twitter, which was answered by Musk 21 hours later.

"Maybe zap him on the head with our space lasers," said the popular tech CEO via his official Twitter account.

Elon's funny post was able to generate more than 190 retweets, 40 quote tweets, and 2,500 likes. On the other hand, many fans also ride with his joke. In the comment section, one of the Twitter users said that he heard SpaceX lasers can grow back hair.

Meanwhile, another commentator added that if Musk would really fire his lasers on Jeff's head, he would not be able to grow his hair back for good.

Elon Musk Firing Lasers on Bezos Head?

According to Futurism's latest report, it would certainly not happen since that is inhumane, and many authorities would be going after Musk if he decided to make his joke a reality.

But, some of the publishing sites explained that if Musk did fire lasers on Bezos, his deadly lasers would be hard to detect since his SpaceX's lasers are not publicly documented.

Right now, the giant space agency's satellites are integrated with laser terminals, allowing them to communicate with one another more efficiently and smoother. But, these technologies are still not designed to harm people, especially other billionaires.

Why Are They Fighting With Each Other?

There are many reasons why these two billionaires are not on good terms. But, the latest issue between them is Bezos' lawsuits against SpaceX.

The Verge reported that Musk even criticized the Amazon CEO since he is continuously filing cases against SpaceX. He even stated that Jeff retired because he wants to have a "full-time job," accusing SpaceX.

The latest case he filed against the giant space agency is against their satellite constellation.

