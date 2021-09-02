Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, said Wednesday that the administration of President Joe Biden is trying to hide the poor conditions at migrant holding facilities in the state.

During a press conference with Republican representatives Nancy Mace and Chip Roy in Laredo, Texas, Ted Cruz shared his observations to reporters after traveling with Border Patrol agents in Laredo and seeing the crisis firsthand.

Ted Cruz Reveals Poor Conditions at Texas Migrant Facilities

According to Fox News, Ted Cruz told the media about his recent trip to a migrant holding facility in Donna, Texas, which he described as a "giant tent city." He said it was packed with children, without regard for COVID restrictions.

The Texas Senator noted that they're packed "so tightly there's no room to move." He suggested it could be a breeding ground for COVID-19 transmission.

Based on a National Review report, during the processing, thousands of migrants who illegally crossed the border into the U.S. tested positive for COVID-19, multiple outlets also confirmed.

Ted Cruz Blames Joe Biden on Man-Made Disaster at Texas Migrant Facility

The Texas Senator said children at the Donna facility were only three inches apart, and they were side by side. He added that there were no beds, no cots, no mats, and children were only sleeping on the floor. Children were also wrapped up in reflective emergency blankets.

Ted Cruz accused the Biden administration of trying to hide the poor conditions at the Donna migrant holding facility by not allowing the media to enter inside. The Texas Senator said the administration was hiding the disaster that they created at the facility.

Ted Cruz said even Border Patrol agents were frustrated with the lack of response from the Biden administration about the border crisis.

"Morale has never been lower than right now because the Biden administration won't let ICE do its job," Cruz noted.

On the other hand, Roy highlighted the crisis' toll on the City Under Seven Flags. Roy showed his frustration and said the state of Texas is under siege, and the good people of Laredo were suffering as they were deployed on the front lines of that attack.

Mace weighed in and expressed that she was "shocked" about what she saw at the border. Cruz and Roy planned to have a trip around Texas to learn more from local officials and stakeholders about how the current border crisis was affecting them.

Ted Cruz emphasized that it is so maddening that this crisis is man-made. The Texas Senator noted that it resulted from deliberate choices by Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

