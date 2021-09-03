With the Labor Day long weekend here, stores are luring their customers with holiday sales and deals on just about everything. Items on sale range from household and kitchen essentials to computers.

The deals available are for the whole family. Grills for dads' barbecue; vacuums and pans for moms' who love to make their home; and gadgets for the kids to use for school and play. We have listed several great Labor Day Deals that you may want to catch.

Deals For Moms

Dyson V8 Fluffy

Either purchasing the Dyson V8 Fluffy for $300 or the Dyson V7 Absolute for $250, customers could still have $100 off on the two of Dyson's stick vacuums for Labor Day.

Aside from the great discount, there would be a free tool kit worth $75 on top of the $100 discount after purchase. The tool kit includes an extension hose, a dirt brush, and a bag to keep them in.

Abbio Kitchen's Pots, Pans, and Cookware Sets

If you were looking for pots, pans, and cookware sets, Abbio Kitchen got your back. The brand makes sturdy stainless-steel and aluminum cookware with exceedingly comfortable handles for easy cooking. Customers could save as much as 25 percent sitewide using the code LD25.

Deals For Dads

Weber SmokeFire EX6 Gen 2 Pellet Grill

For BBQ guys, after another summer of grilling, you might be ready for a new grill while saving $400. The discount could be availed on a Weber SmokeFire pellet grill.

Gas grills are also on sale, wherein you can save $600 on a Fuego gas grill or $350 on a Nexgrill stainless-steel gas grill. Dozens of deals were also available on other grilling accessories and firepits.

Outdoor Gear and Apparel at REI

The Labor Day sale on REI started on August 27. Prices on outdoor gear and apparel were slashed by up to 30 percent in stores and online.

REI Co-op members can also save an extra 20 percent on REI outlet items using the code EXTRA20. Lifetime REI membership costs $20, but if you're big into camping or hiking, the amount was totally worth it, especially in availing products after this Labor Day sale.

READ NEXT: Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen Recognized with Good Housekeeping 2021 Parenting Award

Deals for Kids

Secretlab 2020 Series Gaming Chairs

Secretlab is the brand behind some of the best gaming chairs on the market. Its premium price tags were totally translated to a comfortable experience. Its long-term durability, ergonomic support, and wide range of size options were only some of the choices you have in using Secretlab.

In Secretlab's Labor Day sale, customers can save $25 on all Prime 2.0 PU Leather and $100 off on all SoftWeave Fabric chairs and all NAPA models.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop

With a whopping $900 off its list price, Razer's Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop is on sale for only $1,700 through Labor Day. There's also a nice bonus as it comes with free codes for Humankind and the Crysis Remastered Trilogy.

The Blade 15 Advanced features Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card, refresh rates up to 300Hz, and an eight-core 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor.

READ MORE: Amada Pure Mole Corrector & Skin Tag Remover's Advanced Review: What Makes It Different?

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Labor Day 2021 Shop Amazon's Best Deals for Summer Home Tech & More - From Update News