Former President Donald Trump is geared and ready to announce his plans to run for the 2024 presidential election, according to GOP Representative Jim Jordan.

In a video released by Undercurrent TV journalist Lauren Windsor, Jordan said Donald Trump is going to run for president again following the mess in Afghanistan.

"President Trump, he's going to run again... 'I know so, I talked to him yesterday... He's about ready to announce after all of this craziness in Afghanistan," the Ohio lawmaker told reporters in a sideline interview during a Dallas County GOP event in Iowa.

After leaving the White House for losing in the 2020 presidential election to president Joe Biden, Trump maintained his hold on the Republican Party, also referred to as the GOP. That is despite several efforts by other members to move the party past him.

According to Daily Mail, before the release of the clip of Jim Jordan stating Donald Trump was ready to announce his run for the presidency in 2024, a spokesperson for the Ohio lawmaker claimed that he did not say those words. Thus, Windsor released the video of the congressman.

The camp of Jim Jordan has yet to comment on the matter. On the other hand, Jason Miller, a former adviser to Trump, said Thursday that he's very sure the former president will once again seek the presidency.

"I would say somewhere between 99 and 100%. I think he is definitely running in 2024," Miller told Cheddar's reporter J.D. Durkin.

Donald Trump has not been very open about his plans for the 2024 presidential election. He has tried to avoid answering questions about the possibility of running, even stating that he isn't legally allowed to say if he would run.

What Polls Say About GOP Support for Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run

According to Newsweek, polls indicated that the former president would have support among GOP members if he decides to run for president in 2024.

Donald Trump reportedly topped a straw poll conducted during a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) back in March. It was also reported that Trump's number of supporters continued to increase.

In another CPAC poll done in July, 70 percent of the attendees who cast their votes noted that they want to see Trump run in the 2024 presidential election, a significant 15 percent increase from the result in March.

Meanwhile, a separate poll conducted by the Washington Examiner and Echelon Insights revealed that at least 60 percent of the registered voters are against the idea of Trump running for the presidency in 2024. But when the poll results were broken down by political party, almost 70 percent of Republican voters, who were surveyed, said they would still vote for Trump.

Despite none of his lawsuits claiming election fraud turned out successful, Trump continues to stand by his claims that he was the real winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Outgoing GOP Senator Urges Party Not to Nominate Donald Trump in 2024 Presidential Election

While most of the GOP continues to support Donald Trump, outgoing GOP Senator Pat Toomey discouraged the Republican Party from nominating the former president for the 2024 presidential election, The Hill reported.

On Friday, Toomey told CNBC that he would be disappointed if the GOP nominated Trump for the presidency after the 2020 presidential race. Pat Toomey said he believes that Trump's behavior post-election was unacceptable, and he does not think that Trump should lead the party in the next presidential race.

"There's no one obvious candidate, but there are many, many people who could do a fantastic job," the retiring senator noted.

Pat Toomey is one of the seven senators from the GOP who voted to convict Donald Trump on the impeachment charges, claiming that the former president incited the Capitol attack on January 6.

